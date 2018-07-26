As sure as Sean Hannity’s adoration of Donald Trump is a friendly interview with any white bigot in trouble. Tonight, Roseanne Barr joins the list that has included George Zimmerman, Don Imus and Mel Gibson.

According to Fox News, “Barr is set to discuss the tweet that got her fired, ABC’s decision and her ardent support of President Trump.”

Prediction: Hannity will not defend her racist tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett to a monkey and he’ll probably make a point of distancing himself from her but there’s every reason to expect he’ll nonetheless portray her as a conservative victim of liberal Hollywood hypocrisy.

That’s certainly what Hannity’s and Fox News’ track record suggests. You may recall that host Harris Faulkner defended Barr’s tweet as “free speech.” On the same show, conservative guest Noelle Nikpour suggested Barr was a victim “political correctness” gone wild.

Whenever one of Hannity’s pals gets in trouble, he gets a serious case of whataboutism. So brace yourself tonight for some ranting about Kathy Griffin and Jimmy Kimmel. Chances are, Hannity will also try to throw Barr some lifelines, just as he tried to do with Roy Moore.

So expect a groomed and composed Barr, unlike the disheveled mess who yelled, “I thought the b**** was white!” in a recent video (below) while Hannity plays the role of the big brother trying to help her right herself again.

That’s the same role Hannity played with George Zimmerman, Don Imus, Mel Gibson, and Duane “Dog” Chapman when they got into racial hot water.

Watch Barr yell, “I thought the b*** was white!” below and expect a friendly platform for her “explanation” of that tonight.