A teenage son’s pledge to clear his father’s name is understandable, especially when that father is Roger Ailes. But pledging a living hell on a father’s accusers is a bit frightening.

From Lifezette’s report on Ailes’ funeral yesterday (via Gabriel Sherman):

“I loved my father,” Ailes’ 17-year-old son, Zachary, told LifeZette. “He considered how much certain people hated him as a measure of success.” Zachary pledged to fight to clear his father’s name after a series of sexual harassment allegations led to his ultimate ouster from Fox News. “I want all the people who betrayed my father to know that I’m coming after them,” Zachary Ailes said during a speech at the ceremony, “and hell is coming with me.”

We can only imagine the grief and rage felt by Ailes’ son over the death of his father this week. Ailes' demise was not long after his humiliating toppling from king of the media world to a reportedly devastated pariah. And I would shrug off these comments as a young man’s attempt to cope with a very difficult situation were it not for the fact that his father did just those kinds of things Zachary was now promising.

Watch Ailes biographer Gabriel Sherman explain how “Ailes could be a domineering and terrorizing figure” below from a May 18, 2017 report on NBC News about Ailes’ death.