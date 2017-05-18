Roger Ailes, the founder and former chairman of Fox News, has died at age 77, less than a year after he was forced out of Fox in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him. UPDATED with cause of death.

No cause of death was given in the original FoxNews.com report:

The Ohio-born television pioneer was a confidante of presidents and a acknowledged master of communications. He founded Fox News in 1996 and built it into the nation's long-running No. 1 cable news network Ailes resigned from Fox in July amid charges of sexual harrassment. His widow, Elizabeth Ailes, confirmed the news in a statement. "I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," the statement read. "Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back."

Gabriel Sherman notes:

Several days ago, Ailes called a friend and said, "Well, if you want to know if I'm suicidal the answer is no." — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 18, 2017

Ailes was spending time apart from his wife in recent days. Elizabeth Ailes had been in Palm Beach, Ailes was alone up in Garrison NY — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 18, 2017

UPDATE: