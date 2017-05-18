Roger Ailes, the founder and former chairman of Fox News, has died at age 77, less than a year after he was forced out of Fox in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him. UPDATED with cause of death.
No cause of death was given in the original FoxNews.com report:
The Ohio-born television pioneer was a confidante of presidents and a acknowledged master of communications. He founded Fox News in 1996 and built it into the nation's long-running No. 1 cable news network Ailes resigned from Fox in July amid charges of sexual harrassment.
His widow, Elizabeth Ailes, confirmed the news in a statement.
"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," the statement read. "Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back."
Gabriel Sherman notes:
Several days ago, Ailes called a friend and said, "Well, if you want to know if I'm suicidal the answer is no."— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 18, 2017
Ailes was spending time apart from his wife in recent days. Elizabeth Ailes had been in Palm Beach, Ailes was alone up in Garrison NY— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 18, 2017
UPDATE:
Per 2nd family friend on cause of death: Ailes fell in Palm Beach and had a blood clot from the fall. He suffered complications.— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 18, 2017
As someone on Twitter said, “I don’t celebrate the man’s death, but I do wish he had never been born.”
“And just as it is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes judgment,” Hebrews 9:27
“As I have seen, those who plow iniquity and sow trouble reap the same.” Job 4:8
— Clarence Darrow
No EOF, on the contrary, you hit the nail right on the head!
:^)
Oh… that was very bad.
“The Barbie Dolls on ‘Outnumbered’ will raise their skirts to half thigh for the next 30 days in Roger’s honor”
Right you are Jan — and DO NOT be surprised if Jeanine Pirro pays tribute to her deceased former boss by wearing a sleeveless dress that shows more of her cleavage!
Propaganda factory Fox News is behind much of the polarization of America and belief amongst conservatives they can only trust news sources telling them what they want to hear. All the while serial lying the network is “fair and balanced”.
Then there’s the nasty CEO who ran GOPTV™ like a tyrant demanding they tow the Republican line and who had a casting couch for raping female talent.
Some legacy. Essentially, the Trump administration is the product of his political incest with the GOP. I piss on his grave.