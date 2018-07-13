In dismissing reports of production chaos on the set of the anti-abortion movie “Roe v. Wade,” Fox contributor and Roe’s executive producer, Alveda King, asserted that those associated with the movie have always been “honest and open.” But a recent altercation during a film shoot would seem to indicate otherwise.

According to The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, he was observing a “Roe” film shoot in Washington, D.C. when a crew member forcibly grabbed his notes. Police were called to the scene and, according to Sommer, returned the purloined notes but did not file a report on the incident.

The film’s producer and co-director, Nick Loeb, told The Hollywood Reporter claims that the reporter “snuck” on the set and started to write down copyrighted dialogue. Sommer states that he informed the crew that he was a member of the press and wasn’t told to leave.

Looks like neither Alveda King nor her film crew member are being “honest and open!”

Watch King promote the honesty and openness of her film below, from the July 5, 2018 Fox & Friends. My original post about this film is here.