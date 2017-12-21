It’s hard to know whether RNC head Ronna McDaniel actually believed her baloney that the Trump tax bill passed by Congress today is good for the middle class. But that’s what she said with a straight face with almost no challenge from Fox anchor Neil Cavuto.

Even Trumper host Trish Regan acknowledged that Trump’s tax scam ensures that a police officer will pay higher taxes than “fat cat private equity investors.” As Newsweek reported, while there are “significant tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy,” those for the middle class are “meager and temporary.”

And that’s not even counting how the bill is a set up to take a wrecking ball to many of our social safety nets: Medicare, flood insurance, Meals on Wheels, etc.

But there was nothing not to love about the bill for McDaniel. “You’ve got 401ks going up and pensions going up, and a lot of people across this country are going to see their retirement savings benefit from this tax cut,” she chirped.

“Yeah, I don’t think people appreciate the magnitude of that,” Cavuto agreed. However, he also said, “There is a concern that average folks won’t see it net-wise in their paycheck.”

“This is a middle class tax cut,” McDaniel insisted. “You just reported on families between $46,000 and up to even $149,000 are going to see money coming back. An average family that’s making $75,000, a family of four is going to see $2000 extra in their paycheck.” She added, “This is something that’s going to be good for the middle class.”

Somehow, nobody pointed out that Donald Trump blatantly lied when he said about the tax bill, “This is going to cost me a fortune, this thing, believe me,” in late November. In fact, he stands to save millions. According to Newsweek, “The largest cuts as a share of income will go to taxpayers in the 95th to 99th percentiles of income distribution.”

McDaniel also “forgot” to mention that while the Trumps are raking in those extra millions, millions of other Americans will be paying more in taxes.

Watch the duplicity below, from the December 20, 2017 Your World.