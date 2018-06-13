Apparently, the Republican National Committee is not just on board with Donald Trump’s endorsement of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, the RNC is ready to at least partially emulate him by smearing those who dare to question Trump as enemies of the state.

On Tuesday’s Fox & Friends, RNC spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany seemed to delight in fascistically attacking Trump’s critics and the media:

MCENANEY: The mainstream media can always find a way to sink to new negative lows. … If you’re rooting against this deal, and it appears that some in the media were, at least by their coverage, you’re not only rooting against America, you’re rooting against peace, you’re rooting against the free world.

The other guest, Jessica Tarlov, had a good response but she did not call out, as she should have, McEnaney's dangerously anti-American and hypocritical demand that the media and the populace give up our Constitutional right to dissent - in the name of freedom, no less.

TARLOV: The concerns now are what actually is going to happen. This is actually a watered-down version of what we had in 2005 with George W Bush. There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on right now, certainly about President Obama, who wanted to normalize relations with Cuba, and many people, even people on this panel for instance, were critical of him for going there and for meeting with a murderous dictator, and now this is apparently just fine to be meeting with Kim Jong-un and calling him “a very talented man” etc. right after you just finished bashing Justin Trudeau, who is one of our greatest allies up there in Canada.

Watch McEnaney speak as though she’d prefer a dictatorship over a democracy below, from the June 12, 2018 Fox & Friends.