Never mind that polls consistently show Joe Biden beating Trump nor that Trump was tweeting election attacks on him before trying to extort Ukraine into digging up dirt on Biden, Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) is just certain Trump was only thinking of corruption when he asked the president of Ukraine to “do us a favor though” right after that president brought up U.S. military aid.

Although we only recently learned that Trump tried to strong arm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Joe Biden and his son, Rudy Giuliani, acting as Trump’s personal attorney, had already begun meeting with Ukrainians and spreading unsubstantiated allegations about the Bidens as early as the spring. Trump was also tweeting attacks on Biden by then.

Meanwhile, Biden has continued to lead Trump in head-to-head polling. Right now, Biden is ahead by 7.7 points in the RealClear Politics polling average.

Yet in a 6:32 whine session on Fox News yesterday, Lesko insisted (or pretended) Trump has done nothing wrong.. She called the impeachment inquiry “a total partisan hit job, totally unacceptable.” She said, “I hope the American people see it for what it is. … I am convinced the Democrats will do anything to get back in power.”

Even after he publicly called for China to investigate Biden, Lesko painted Trump as the big victim. When asked about that by host Neil Cavuto, Lesko launched into a sob story about Trump having to “put up with, what, 2800 subpoenas and a whole bunch of FBI officers checking into him.” It’s all just “a total political witch hunt,” Lesko claimed.

An obviously skeptical Cavuto brought up Mitt Romney’s criticism of Trump’s behavior.

CAVUTO: Mitt Romney says it stretches the bounds of credulity, I’m paraphrasing here, that this wasn’t a focus on Joe Biden and would not have been the case if it were not Joe Biden they were talking about because Biden stood, and might still stand, the best chance of getting the Democratic nomination. If that were not the case, and it looked like he was sort of finished goods, the president wouldn’t be doing any of this. What do you think of that?

LESKO: Well, I disagree with Mitt Romney. I just disagree with him. I mean, first of all, Joe Biden wasn’t doing very good [sic] in any of the debates. He fumbled a lot, he said a lot of bad things. I think that President Trump could have beat him no matter what. So it doesn’t make sense for the president of the United States to go after him when he was already a weak candidate.

Lesko’s last comments also stretched the bounds of credulity. No wonder Cavuto ended the segment immediately thereafter.

Watch another Republican grasp at straws to defend Trump’s indefensible behavior below, from the October 5, 2019 Cavuto Live.