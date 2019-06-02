Republican Group To Air Ad On Fox & Friends Urging Congress To Hold Trump Accountable

They’re not calling for impeachment (yet) but a group called Republicans for the Rule of Law wants Congress to “do your job” and the group will take to the airwaves of Fox & Friends next week to plead the case.

Newsweek has more:

Next week, RRL will air an advertisement on Fox & Friends urging members of Congress to continue investigating Mueller's findings to hold Trump accountable and uncover every detail of "Russia's complex scheme to weaken our country."

The roughly 30-second-clip opens with a clip of Mueller’s statement. “The matters we investigated were of paramount importance. It was critical for us to obtain full and accurate information from every person we questioned,” the special counsel said on Wednesday. “When the subject of an investigation obstructs that investigation or lies to investigators it strikes at the core of the government’s efforts to find the truth and hold wrongdoers accountable. If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

The advertisement then cuts to a short voiceover: “Mueller did his job, now it’s time for members of Congress to do theirs.”

According to Sarah Longwell, RRL's executive director, her group wants Republicans to join the Democrats in fully investigating the disturbing behavior by Donald Trump revealed in the Mueller report, and “come to some conclusion about accountability.”

That's a little too vague for my taste but hey, any Republicans standing up for the rule of law and democracy are heroes in my book these days. And it warms my heart to think of Trump seeing the ad on his favorite morning show.

According to Newsweek, RRL has already aired 44 advertisements on Fox News to “encourage Republicans” to speak out against Trump. According to The Hill, the group also plans to hand-deliver a copy of the Mueller report to every Republican member of Congress.

You can watch a longer version of the ad below:

(A tip of the hat to our former colleague, chrish, for alerting us to the upcoming ad)