Only Fox News would ask the vice chair of the Senate Republican conference to “advise” Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) on the air about the Florida recount that was going on - and surprise! She oh-so-sincerely recommended that Nelson concede his election to Republican Rick Scott.

On Sunday, Nelson did concede the race to Scott. But on Saturday, while the recount was still happening, Fox replayed a clip of Sen. Joni Ernist (R-IA) condescendingly “advising” Nelson to get out of the race.

“Any advice for Senator Nelson?” host Neil Cavuto asked innocently, as if he actually thought Ernst would put aside partisanship and offer something heart-to-heart.

Ernst pretended to be speaking like a friend. But despite having just talked up the importance of “integrity” in elections, she showed no concern for making sure the recount finished and that all the votes were counted.

ERNST: I would say, Sen. Nelson, leave a great legacy and leave a positive reflection of your time in the United States Senate. It’s time to say good bye and thank you to the great folks of Florida.

You know that Ernst would never advise a Republican to bow out of an election before the votes were properly counted. She’d be all for fighting to the end like Sen. Nelson did.

Watch the condescension below, from the November 17, 2018 Cavuto Live. The interview was conducted on the November 16, 2018 Your World show. Apparently, Fox News liked Ernst's comments so much, they were aired twice.