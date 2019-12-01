Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) doesn’t care that Donald Trump is supposedly being wrongfully impeached – no, he’s calling it “an absolute beautiful thing to watch” because he thinks it is backfiring on Democrats.

Fox News host Charles Payne misleadingly said, “It feels like the American public is tuning out” impeachment. In reality, the hearings drew big ratings.

Reschenthaler, after calling the impeachment process “an absolute beautiful thing to watch,” went on to falsely claim that polling data shows that “less and less Americans actually support moving forward with impeachment.” According to FiveThirtyEight.com, that is simply not true. Furthermore, conservative George Conway notes that more people want Trump impeached than before Nixon resigned (50% now vs. 46%, 11 days before Nixon's resignation).

Neither Payne nor Reschenthaler ever defended the behavior that's likely to cause Trump to be impeached. No, the process is just “a waste of time,” according to Reschenthaler. But, apparently, wasting Congressional time is no biggie compared to the political victory Rechenthaler thinks is coming Republicans' way.

Rschenthaler claimed to care about getting things done: “We have USMCA that’s not passed, we have a budget that we haven’t done, we’ve got free trade agreements all over the globe that we could be working on, and we have this trade war with China.”

But policy seemed to pale compared to Reschenthaler's enthusiasm for political gains.

RESCHENTHALER: The Democrats really have boxed themselves into a corner and as a Republican, I’m smiling ear to ear about it because they have nothing but bad choices for them politically and we as Republicans are going to be able to pick up a lot of seats, and President Trump is looking really good in the states that he has to win. He’s looking good in Wisconsin; he’s looking really good in my home state of Pennsylvania. So the Democrats have to choose. Do they move forward with a partisan impeachment that’s absolutely baseless and the evidence has shown that it’s baseless.

FACT CHECK: Reschenthaler may not be smiling when he sees RealClear Politics’ polls. Other than the latest poll in Wisconsin, Trump is not doing so well in recent polls in Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire.

Watch Reschenthaler gloat below, from the November 30, 2019 Cavuto Live.