Rep. Tom Price, the Obamacare-hating and shady stock-trading nominee to head the Health and Human Services Department is getting a grilling from the Democrats during his confirmation hearing right now. Of course, he's getting lots of love from the Republicans. Watch the live stream after the jump.
Today is a day to contact your representatives about health care. You can find some information about what to say and sample scripts via Indivisible Austin.
Also, share your thoughts and observations below.
Tom Price graphic via DonkeyHotey and Creative Commons license.
And looking at various parts of this hearing, it’s pretty obvious that the Right is not going to allow the Dems any room to even start a discussion about whether Price is fit to hold this office. The time limits are intended to rush these appointees through before the GOP quickly votes them in.
Elizabeth Warren’s attempt to get any information into her segment was of course interrupted by the Chair and then terminated after reluctantly being allowed to go on for one more minute albeit with a pointed interruption.
The sad reality is that Price really is going to be the next person to handle HHS, and he really is going to do some major damage to it. He’s already made clear that he intends to remove all funding from Planned Parenthood. That he intends to go with the most draconian standards possible regarding the right to choose. That he frankly intends to pull funding from all areas of HHS with which he politically disagrees, especially stem cell research. That he does not understand the relationship between easy access to military-grade guns by mentally disturbed people and the resulting homicides. Basically that he intends to run HHS from an extremely Hard Right Wing, superficially pious perspective. His approach is going to undoubtedly result in significant misery for all but the righteous few with whom Price agrees. Again a sad reminder of how elections have consequences. Had those voters shown up at the booths in the swing states, we would not now be having this conversation.
Price is being refreshingly consistent with what we know are both his intentions and that of the incoming Pence White House. He’s been very clear about what he’s thinking from what we can see of his recent proposals in Congress about healthcare.
When he says that children will have “access” to cancer treatment, he means that their parents will have the ability to put money into their individual Health Savings Accounts with extremely high deductibles. Meaning that they will not be covered unless their parents have a LOT of money to cover their care. Meaning that the parents are going to be on their own if they were depending on the ACA. It’s a Libertarian approach that works if you are already fairly wealthy but will be a disaster for anyone in the middle class and below.
No surprise that Franken was cut off. The GOP hates him and has always seen his Senate membership as illegitimate.
And yes, Price intends to cut Medicare and Medicaid, as he’s described before. The whole point of this is to put more of the burden on the individual to cover themselves.
There’s another fun wrinkle in Price’s recent plan – I believe he’s included a notion of removing or reducing the tax credit employers get for covering their employees. Meaning that the burden would now go to the employees themselves, in the same way that the parents of the child with cancer will shoulder nearly all of the financial burden of their situation. Again, this is consistent with the approach embraced by the Pence White House and we shouldn’t be surprised by it. It’s the approach of IGMFU and we’re looking at 4 years of it starting Friday.
It’s the same approach that will give us a gutted Dept of Education that smiles at voucher programs and charter schools over public schools, that will eliminate the EPA as anything but a side office that approves drilling, and that will establish a Dept of Labor that makes sure that uppity workers don’t cause too many headaches for the “job creators”.
I’ve been waiting to see if any of these people would surprise me in their approach to governance and public policy. So far, they’re all following the Hard Right playbook to a T.
Now she’s nailing him on his stock purchases.
Senator Warren is on fire and I think she’s effective on demanding Price promise he won’t cut Medicare funding, which he refused to do.
I just called my congressman and both senators and they all said the same thing, which is the best thing I can do is to keep calling my representatives.
When Al Franken was told his time was up, after a few minutes, he pointed out that the Benghazi hearing took 11 hours.
I just heard Democrat Bob Casey give Price a loophole he could drive a truck through. Casey asked Price to commit to making sure children get treatment for cancer. Price gave a long answer that said he’s committed to making sure children have “access” to coverage and Casey volunteered, “I heard yes.”
What is the matter with these stupid, spineless Democrats?
