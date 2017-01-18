2017-01-18 17:01:09 -0500

Price is being refreshingly consistent with what we know are both his intentions and that of the incoming Pence White House. He’s been very clear about what he’s thinking from what we can see of his recent proposals in Congress about healthcare.



When he says that children will have “access” to cancer treatment, he means that their parents will have the ability to put money into their individual Health Savings Accounts with extremely high deductibles. Meaning that they will not be covered unless their parents have a LOT of money to cover their care. Meaning that the parents are going to be on their own if they were depending on the ACA . It’s a Libertarian approach that works if you are already fairly wealthy but will be a disaster for anyone in the middle class and below.



No surprise that Franken was cut off. The GOP hates him and has always seen his Senate membership as illegitimate.



And yes, Price intends to cut Medicare and Medicaid, as he’s described before. The whole point of this is to put more of the burden on the individual to cover themselves.



There’s another fun wrinkle in Price’s recent plan – I believe he’s included a notion of removing or reducing the tax credit employers get for covering their employees. Meaning that the burden would now go to the employees themselves, in the same way that the parents of the child with cancer will shoulder nearly all of the financial burden of their situation. Again, this is consistent with the approach embraced by the Pence White House and we shouldn’t be surprised by it. It’s the approach of IGMFU and we’re looking at 4 years of it starting Friday.



It’s the same approach that will give us a gutted Dept of Education that smiles at voucher programs and charter schools over public schools, that will eliminate the EPA as anything but a side office that approves drilling, and that will establish a Dept of Labor that makes sure that uppity workers don’t cause too many headaches for the “job creators”.



I’ve been waiting to see if any of these people would surprise me in their approach to governance and public policy. So far, they’re all following the Hard Right playbook to a T.