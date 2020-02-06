Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democratic member of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, promised more investigations of Donald Trump’s behavior with foreign leaders and very clearly threatened more impeachment articles if more wrongdoing is revealed.

During his pre-State of the Union interview with Martha MacCallum last night, Swalwell and MacCallum had this exchange:

SWALWELL: Where there is corruption, we will continue to check the president. That’s not going away.

[…]

MACCALLUM: If there’s more evidence, might we see a revisit of some of this? You know, can you imagine a scenario where there’s another effort to impeach if more evidence comes out? Would you go down that road again or would you handle it differently?

SWALWELL: I hope we don’t have to but, you know, John Bolton and what we’ve learned from the manuscript suggests that it’s not only with Ukraine. He had concerns about other dealings the president had with other foreign leaders. And I happen to think that, you know, a leopard doesn’t change its spots. And in 2016, he asked Russia to interfere, he did it with the Ukrainians. So we need to make sure that this election is pure.

Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said the House (not necessarily the Judiciary Committee) “will likely” subpoena Bolton and continue its investigations into Trump.

In a recent post for Crooks and Liars, I noted that Swalwell had likened the Ukraine investigation to a ten-story building in which rats were found everywhere in the “Ukraine room” and hinted at investigations into the “Turkey room” and “Saudi room.”

But last night, Swalwell suggested we could have another round of impeachment as well. This, along with Mitt Romney’s extraordinary statement in which he announced his intention to break with Republicans and convict Trump of abuse of power, hints that Trump is nowhere near out of the woods, even if the rest of the Senate Republicans vote otherwise.

You can watch Swalwell below, from Fox News’ February 4, 2020 coverage of the State of the Union.