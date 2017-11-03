House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) got nine minutes on Fox yesterday to promote Republican “tax reform” as a “big win for families.” He just forgot to mention that the families who win big are the super rich.

The interview, on Your World, opened with Brady saying he was “thrilled” to have his first interview on the subject with host Neil Cavuto.

“We are flattered as well,” Cavuto responded.

After the lovefest, Brady bragged about “how fair and simple we make this tax code for families.” He called it “simplification coupled with keeping more of what you earn and, of course, because the job growth and paychecks increasing.” He continued, “Look, this is a big win for families... Their paychecks have been stagnant for way too long.”

Cavuto wondered if maybe there wasn’t enough in the bill for the wealthy. “The very rich, Congressman, are going to still be paying at that very high rate, the existing rate of 39.6%,” he said. “Some of them feel that since they pay most of the taxes, that is the very rich, they’re not getting bupkis from this. What do you tell them?”

“Those who are at the 39.6 [top rate] already enjoying a tax relief plus we eliminate the AMT and a number of those provisions that have been damaging,” Brady replied. Perhaps realizing he had just acknowledged that the tax cuts benefit the wealthy, he added, “You’ll see that there’s tax relief at every level.”

Cavuto “questioned” the disproportionate boon to the wealthy by suggesting it’s merely a matter of partisan debate. "[Democrats] still call this sort of a boon to the rich. Were you surprised at that?” was how he put it.

Brady responded in kind: “They’ve been saying it so long I’m not sure they can say anything else.” He asserted, “The Washington Post or one of the media called that claim, gave it four Pinocchio’s. It just isn’t true.”

Really? You have to wonder which fact check that was. This Washington Post analysis is titled, “9 ways Trump’s tax plan is a gift to the rich, including himself.” This one is called, “The Trump tax cuts would be the most insane giveaway to the rich ever.” This more nuanced one, “Winners and losers in the GOP tax plan” counts big corporations and the super rich among the winners and some small business owners, the working poor and charities among the losers.

Cavuto didn’t go into it. He was more concerned with how it all might be paid for.

“It still doesn’t seem clear to me how it is paid for. If someone comes back at you and says, no, no this is going to leave more than a $1.5 trillion hole in future deficits in the next 10 years, you say what?” he asked.

“Growth makes a difference,” Brady answered. “We eliminate dozens and dozens and dozens of provisions in the tax code, and use those dollars to lower the rates for families and for businesses.”

Kansas tried a tax plan similar to Trump’s and it failed. Even Kansas Republicans acknowledge that and are warning Congress not to make the same mistake.

But not Cavuto. He closed with a big stamp of approval for Brady, albeit not for the tax plan: “You were doing this when it wasn’t even cool, Chairman, before Donald Trump was a candidate, before any of these guys got onto it. No one has worked harder for this day. So whether people agree or disagree what you came up with, no one I mean no one on Capitol Hill did the sweat equity you did.”

Watch the snow job below, from the November 2, 2017 Your World.