I have to assume that Reince Priebus was lying on Fox News Sunday because even though he’s never struck me as a particularly intelligent man, he can’t be so stupid as to believe that “every single thing [Donald Trump has] done has been factual” or that Democrats are “completely out of touch with the American people.” Predictably, host Chris Wallace did not remind Priebus that Democrat Hillary Clinton trounced Trump in the popular vote.

In his interview with Priebus, Wallace played a clip of White House spokesman Josh Earnest saying, “Mr. Trump obviously knew that Russia was engaged in malicious cyber activity that was helping him and hurting Secretary Clinton’s campaign.”

Instead of asking whether Trump knew about Russian interference, Wallace asked Priebus a question that would almost certainly elicit a denial (transcript via FoxNews.com, with added emphases):

WALLACE: Two questions. One, do you flatly deny any contact, any coordination between Mr. Trump, his campaign, his associates and the Russians in interfering? PRIEBUS: Even this question is insane. Of course, we didn’t interface with the Russians. I mean, this whole thing is a spin job.

The question, at least at this point, is really what did Trump know about the Russian interference, when did he know it and how did he respond. But by seeming to follow up on Earnest’s comment while actually asking about something different, something that Wallace almost surely knew would be disputed, it gave the appearance that Priebus had refuted Earnest when, in fact, he had not.

Instead of following up with a “What did Trump know about what the Russians were doing, Wallace sat silent and acquiescent as Priebus changed the subject to attacking Democrats.

PRIEBUS: And I think what the Democrats ought to do is look in the mirror and face the reality that they lost the election. And they lost the election because they’re so and completely out of touch with the American people that they’re so shell-shocked and they can’t believe it. And what is their response? Recounts, Russians, leaked CIA reports, and now the press secretary of the president saying that the reason Hillary Clinton lost wasn’t because she blew it in Benghazi, she blew it with Russia, she blew it as secretary of state, she ignored the entire Midwest, and people didn’t like the product. That’s why Hillary Clinton lost.

Priebus needs to wake up and smell the nearly three million votes that Trump lost the popular vote by. In fact, Trump lost the popular vote by a bigger margin than any other US president in history. His electoral college win was not very impressive, either.

Why Democrats are not hammering home this point in the media day in and day out, I’ll never understand. One thing I can be sure of is that no Fox News host will.

Later, Wallace asked about Trump’s “provocative remarks” toward China.

Part of Priebus’ reply: “I think every single thing he’s done has been factual and has been in line with where 80 percent of the American people are at.”

Wallace should have laughed in Priebus’ face at such a lie. Not only is Trump extremely dishonest, he can’t even get over the 50% line in favorability. Fox News’ poll gave him an election bounce to a 47% approval rating while noting that Barack Obama was at 68% after he won election in December, 2008. CBS News’ poll found Trump with a 32% favorability.

But instead of challenging Priebus, Wallace said, “OK” and changed the subject.

Watch it below, from the December 18, 2016 Fox News Sunday. Feel free to tweet your thoughts to Priebus @Reince or to the show @FoxNewsSunday.