Former Fox News host Bob Beckel, who left on bad terms with management, is returning to Fox News’ The Five show as a cohost. Considering his rude, crude, racist history and not very vigorous advocacy for Democrats or liberals, I will not be happy to see him return.

A statement by Fox News said:

“Bob was missed by many fans of ‘The Five’ and we’re happy to welcome him back to the show,” said Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox and Executive Chairman of Fox News.

But here’s a little bit of Beckel history, in case you missed it or have forgotten:

In April, 2013, Beckel may have beat Trump to the punch by suggesting that we should restrict most Muslim and Chinese students from studying in the United States.

From July, 2014 NewsHounds' post:

In a discussion about Chinese hackers, Beckel said: The Chinese are the single biggest threat to the national security of the United States. They have been, they will be and they can wait. They’re very patient. You know what they just did? As usual, we bring ‘em over here and we teach a bunch of Chinamen – uh, Chinese people how to do computers. They go back to China and they hack into us, right?... He concluded his remarks by saying, “So, China –“ and making a punching motion with an arm gesture that means “F*** you.”

In April, 2014, Beckel helped Sean Hannity bully a Muslim guest.

In July, 2014, Beckel called a Bachelorette star “a slut.”

In October, 2014, while discussing a video that recorded catcalls and street harassment as a woman walked around New York City, Beckel said, “She got a hundred catcalls. Let me add 101. Damn, baby, you’re a piece of woman. …She’s a good-looking babe. Wouldn’t you say something?”

He certainly wasn’t much of an advocate for liberalism, to put it mildly, either.

We can hope that Beckel has turned over a new leaf and found his Democratic voice in the age of Trump. But don’t hold your breath.

