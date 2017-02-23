I am very saddened by the news that Alan Colmes has died. I began my NewsHounds career by critically writing about Colmes and quickly infuriated him. However, I came to respect and admire him and have long considered him the best liberal advocate on Fox News.

After some angry email, I’d like to think that Colmes and I came to an understanding. I, at least, believe I came to understand him. Though Colmes had an image as a Hannity lapdog, I believe he chafed at the role he was forced to play on the Hannity & Colmes show. In any event, I watched him evolve into a very effective voice for the left. People who didn't see that could not have watched him. When he left Hannity & Colmes, I sent him an email wishing him the best for his future. I also acknowledged I had been too hard on him in the early days of my blogging. He sent me a gracious note in return.

In an on-air tribute today, Sean Hannity, Colmes’ long-time television partner, called him, “One of the nicest, kindest, friendliest people and a dear personal friend.” Hannity claimed to have “forged a deep friendship” with Colmes. “In the midst of great sickness and illness,” Hannity also said, Colmes “showed his incredible wit and humor that was Alan’s signature throughout his entire life.” Those first and last parts are the most believable.

Lastly, on a personal note, I met Colmes long before there was a Fox News, when he was a standup comic. My then-boyfriend, Art, was also a comic, a few rungs down the ladder from Colmes. But they often found themselves at the same open mic nights where they would work new material or just polish their acts.

At first Art and I thought Colmes was the biggest, most uncool nerd ever. But later, after getting to know him, Art told me what a nice guy Colmes was and that he had gotten to like him. Alas, my strongest memory of chatting with Colmes was at a club called Mostly Magic, somewhere in downtown New York City, on their open mic night. Colmes was sitting at our table and he chastised me for smoking. I was not very receptive to the message. Once again, I realized much later, many years after I quit smoking, I had been too hard on him.

When I wrote to Colmes to wish him good luck post H&C, I told him we had previously met. He did not remember ever being at Mostly Magic and thought we must have chatted at Catch A Rising Star, a much bigger club, where he was the emcee on open mic night.

But I’m pretty sure I was right this time.

Anyway, below is one last round of applause for Colmes plus Fox News’ remembrances which aired today.