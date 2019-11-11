During a lapdog interview with Fox News’ Howard Kurtz, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham doubled down on her recent affirmation that Never Trump Republicans are indeed “human scum” because “my job … is to support the president.”

You may recall that Donald Trump tweeted a few weeks ago, “The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum!”

The next day, Grisham agreed 100% with that smear, even though both she and Trump work for all Americans, not just those who support him. Grisham said on Fox & Friends that “they deserve strong language like that.”

Today, Fox News host Howard Kurtz delicately approached the subject without challenging such anti-American rhetoric. His question was little more than an opening for her to reiterate the attack:

KURTZ: The president is known to be blunt in his language. He took some flak from the press, not unusual, when he recently referred to Never Trumpers as “human scum.” And you took some heat for defending that. Any second thoughts?

GRISHAM: I did, I did. No, I don’t have any second thoughts. It’s funny to me that I would get criticized for doing my job, which is to support the president. I speak for the president and I’m always going to support the things that he says. So I’m not sure why I got criticized for it. But my own personal beliefs is yes, I don’t think people should be working within our government that are actively trying to work against the president who’s done so much for this country.

Kurtz put up no challenge.

You can explain to Grisham why she deserves to be criticized via Twitter at @PressSec or @StephGrisham45.

Watch Grisham put Trump (and her self-interest) over the country below, from the November 10, 2019 MediaBuzz.