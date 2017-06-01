Never mind that most Americans as well as many businesses and Republicans wanted the United States not to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. Now that Donald Trump has decided to withdraw from it anyway, Fox News is there to cheerlead.

In case you can't get to your TV, the top of FoxNews.com gets the message across, despite a few nods toward balance:

On Your World, that noted climate expert (not), John Bolton endorsed Trump’s “excellent decision.”

Bolton sneered that the climate agreement is “a self-licking ice cream cone.”

Despite his lack of climate science credentials, Bolton announced that the agreement “really would’ve had next to no effect” short term, but that there was “danger” in the long term. “The overall effect on climate by any reputable scientific analysis is zero,” he dubiously insisted. “Why would anybody agree to something like that because of the failure of the predecessor agreements - Kyoto and Copenhagen.”

According to Fox’s newest climate expert, the agreement was really a stealth way of subsuming our country to “global governance.” He said, “We could be dealing with global cooling here, if the objective were to put more carbon emissions in the atmosphere to increase the Earth’s temperature, these people would be arguing for the same structures, because their overall objective is more international governance.”

Expect more Fox News cheerleading to come.

Meanwhile, watch Bolton play a climate expert on TV below, from the June 1, 2017 Your World.