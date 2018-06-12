Donald Trump is probably the most cowardly, least fit man ever to walk into the Oval Office but “I want to be attorney general” Jeanine Pirro spoke of Trump, on the eve of his North Korea summit with Kim Jong Un, as though he were the reincarnation of Alexander the Great.

Fox host Pirro, who reportedly is longing to be the next attorney general, has no problem using her platform to audition for for that spot. And Fox seems to have no problem with being used in that way.

On Saturday night, Pirro and Republican Congressman Darrell Issa slobbered over Trump’s upcoming summit in Singapore.

PIRRO: So as I said, we are on the brink of a very historic summit. You have been in Congress for many, many years. A lot of people have talked about North Korea, and yet for the first time, we have a president who is actually going to meet the dictator of North Korea.

ISSA: Well, he’s not only going to meet the dictator, but he’s meeting him on his terms, in a place of the president’s choosing, after the harshest sanctions ever. One that actually began to strangle the economic underpinnings of the regime and after 67 years, the president is saying, “We are not going to put up with a status quo. You either make a deal or we’re going to strangle you.” And that’s a deal that this dictator, if you will, has to take.

PIRRO: Why couldn’t other presidents have said that? What was so difficult about it?

FACT CHECK: What “terms” did Trump demand? He looked almost desperate for the summit. As Jennifer Rubin noted in The Washington Post, Trump has already tossed overboard his pledge to honor Otto Warmbier’s memory with “total American resolve” against North Korea’s “cruel dictatorship” given that he will reportedly not bring up human rights. And just meeting with Kim makes him a winner on the world stage. Other than meeting in a place of Trump’s choosing, neither Issa nor Pirro said what it was that Trump got.

But Issa continued his sycophancy - which made me wonder if this retiring congressman isn’t also hoping for a job in the Trump administration.

ISSA: President Trump is more than willing to break a few eggs to make an omelet. In this case, he was willing to demand that they actually strangle the economy of North Korea, not give them subsidies the way President Clinton did, and the reason simply is it only takes common sense, and the president has a great deal of common sense to know that everything we’ve tried for 67 years doesn’t work, so let’s try what we haven’t tried.

We know that Pirro wants a Trump job and maybe that’s why she seemed determined to outdo the brownnosing:

PIRRO: You know, and it is amazing, I mean, he is a man literally who has no fear. I mean, I am convinced he would walk in a den of lions and come out the winner.

Then she changed the subject.

Trump walk in a den of lions? “Cadet Bone Spurs” couldn’t even face Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but fired off a bunch of cowardly, bullying tweets at him once Trump was safely away from the G7. He’s too chicken to go to the White House Correspondents Dinner. He can’t even bring himself to fire people to their face.

Watch the slobbering below, from the June 9, 2018 Justice with Judge Jeanine.

