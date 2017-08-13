Fox’s Jeanine Pirro and Mike Huckabee just can’t understand why people are upset with Donald Trump for not denouncing the white supremacists whose rally turned violent in Charlottesville, VA – if for no other reason than because President Barack Obama would have!

Pirro and Huckabee put their heads together on Fox News Saturday night after even several Republicans had criticized Trump’s lackluster condemnation of “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.” Trump even repeated the “on many sides” to underscore his refusal to blame the alt-right and neo-Nazis taking part in the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville that day. The rally had turned violent and someone was killed when a car drove into a crowd of anti-rally protesters.

In fact, Huckabee had earlier Tweeted exactly the kind of unequivocal condemnation of white supremacy many hoped to hear from Trump:

"White supremacy" crap is worst kind of racism-it's EVIL and perversion of God's truth to ever think our Creator values some above others. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 12, 2017

But appearing on Fox News, Huckabee defended Trump’s reticence the Fox News way: by attacking Obama.

PIRRO: Governor, what do you say to those people who say that the president wasn’t specific enough, he wasn’t hard enough and you know, I have to tell you, I mean he condemned “in the strongest possible terms the egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.” […] Are these just Trump haters who just will look for any reason to dump on the president? HUCKABEE: Well, it seems like a lot of them are. I don’t know what they expect the president to do. He made the comment. The driver of the car had not even been identified, nothing had been attributed to him at that point. And so what is he supposed to say? Is he supposed to do what Barack Obama used to do and jump to a conclusion and make a decision about something like he did in Ferguson, Missouri, which turned out to be totally untrue?

Pirro agreed, saying that what Obama did was “wrong.”

But this was a deliberate sleight-of-hand to suggest that facts are in dispute. The point was not for Trump to call the driver of the car guilty before a legal conviction. There is no question as to who organized the rally and why and Huckabee knows that. Unless he wants to come out and claim he had precipitously jumped to a conclusion with his own Tweet, he has no business pretending Trump had any good reason not to do as he did.

Watch it below from the August 12, 2017 Justice with Judge Jeanine.