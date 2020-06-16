Mike Pence left off the “Americans” part of “African Americans” when he was discussing police reform and the George Floyd protests with Fox & Friends today.

Yes, I know what he meant but I also think it was something of a Freudian slip. Especially given that Pence made a point of calling Sen. Tim Scott, the only African American Republican in the Senate, “Our great friend.” Kind of like, “our black friend,” eh?

At about 1:39 in the video below, Fox & Friends cohost Steve Doocy asked Pence about Donald Trump’s upcoming order on police reform.

PENCE: Let’s begin where this all began. I mean, what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis was a national tragedy and a disgrace. But the violent protesting and looting that ensued, what we saw in Portland, Oregon last night is also a disgrace and totally unacceptable to the American people. So what the president and I have done over the last two weeks is sit down with law enforcement, sit down with leaders in the African community here in Washington and around the country and today, in the Rose Garden, the president will, will take decisive action. He will sign an executive order that will set into motion new resources, new standards on the use of force, a way to be able to track when we see inappropriate use of force and also resources to encourage using other public officials, like social workers, in interaction with the public.

These are all from what we’ve heard from both law enforcement and from leaders in the African American community. And today, even as Congress considers legislation and our great friend, Sen. Tim Scott, is working on a bill in the Senate, the president’s going to take this action to assure the American people that we’re listening, we’re supporting law enforcement, we’re not gonna defund the police, quite the contrary, we’re going to fund new resources to help departments obtain certifications to improve standards for the use of force, improve training on de-escalation and that’s exactly what the American people want us to do.

