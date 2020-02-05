House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will likely be forever remembered for tearing up Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last night as she stood behind him, very much on camera. Her explanation to a Fox News producer was just as memorable.

As you probably know by now, Pelosi tore apart her copy of Trump’s State of the Union just as he was concluding his address and saying, “God bless America.”

Afterward, Fox News’ Capitol Hill producer Jason Donner asked Pelosi why she did it. ““Because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives,” she said.

Watch it below.