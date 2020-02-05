House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will likely be forever remembered for tearing up Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last night as she stood behind him, very much on camera. Her explanation to a Fox News producer was just as memorable.
As you probably know by now, Pelosi tore apart her copy of Trump’s State of the Union just as he was concluding his address and saying, “God bless America.”
Afterward, Fox News’ Capitol Hill producer Jason Donner asked Pelosi why she did it. ““Because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives,” she said.
Watch it below.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi on why she ripped up President Trump’s speech: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” pic.twitter.com/nYTjAZAwGo— Jason Donner (@jason_donner) February 5, 2020
Jan Hall commented 2020-02-05 16:25:05 -0500 · Flag
Alternatives for President Rump’s speech paper. Bird cage flooring and or puppy dog training.
Steve St John commented 2020-02-05 16:13:39 -0500 · Flag
Not really much of an explanation.
El 84 commented 2020-02-05 15:14:56 -0500 · Flag
She wanted to roll it up and stick it up Trumpy Bear’s a*s. I think it was an instant classic, and can’t wait for the cold intro on SNL this Saturday night.
#Ellen2020
#Ellen2020