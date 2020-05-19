Comedian Patton Oswalt nailed the Fox News COVID-19 culture of death (for other people) in one, succinct paragraph published by The Daily Beast.

Oswalt visited The Last Laugh podcast, hosted by Daily Beast Senior Writer Matt Wilstein, and said the following about Fox News' push for others to reopen even as the coronavirus pandemic rages.

“It’s very, very frustrating when you see people’s economic and job frustration being weaponized to benefit the rich. Obviously you sympathize with people that are out there going, you know, reopen businesses and stuff because they have to go work. But those kinds of protests are being astroturfed by wealthy people to get those people back working for them. And they’re the ones being put at risk. So it’s the height of evil when you see the Fox and Friends people, who are in remote studios and safe from each other going, ‘We need to end this social distancing, don’t you think?’ Why don’t you guys do it first? You’re seeing them throwing bodies onto the barbed wire to benefit themselves.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself.

You can listen to the full podcast here.

You can watch the trailer for Oswalt’s Netflix comedy special, I Love Everything, which starts streaming today, below.