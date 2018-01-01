Imagine my surprise when I saw Fox News contributor and conservative Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress on an old TV game show called Card Sharks where he gambled his way through the game.
Watch it below for some holiday fun, via Sam Mitchell’s YouTube channel. According to Mitchell, this show aired on September 15, 1986.
I’ve decided against giving away the outcome.
Happy New Year, everybody!
Jan Hall commented 2018-01-01 00:04:46 -0500
From an NBC Game Show Contestant to a Fokkks Spews Gamy Show Contributor. “Higher Bill”! “Lower Bill”! Sounded like Pastor Jeff was assisting former Fokkks Spews pervert Junior O’Reilly with his Vibrator Coaching.