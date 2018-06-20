Evangelical Christian Robert Jeffress thinks we should all be thanking God for Donald Trump rather than criticizing him for separating immigrant children from their families.

Appearing on Fox News @ Night last night, Jeffress once again proved himself the least Christian-like pastor in the world as he discussed the outrage over Trump's family separations of immigrant families.

JEFFRESS: I think we ought to celebrate a president like President Trump rather than denigrate this president for doing everything he can to fulfill his God-given responsibility.

Jeffress took some mean-spirited swipes at Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for having characterized some of Trump’s policies as evil. “Good Christian” Jeffress suggested we should support Trump’s cruelty because we should hate Democrats and liberals.

JEFRESS: I have to point out the hypocrisy here of Kirsten, the senator, in saying that it’s evil to rip children out of their mothers’ arms. Well, what about the evil of ripping children out of their mothers’ wombs after dismembering them through abortion? Where is the outrage from the senator on that policy, which her Democrat Party supports?

To me, this is selective outrage on the part of liberals.

Jeffress went on to suggest that the children being separated from their parents deserve their fate – because Kate Steinle.

JEFFRESS: Yes, it is gut wrenching to see these children separated from their parents at the border. The only thing more gut wrenching is to see children like [32 year-old] Kate Steinle separated from their parents forever because they were killed by illegal immigrants or MS13 gang members. And let’s show compassion for everyone.

Let me say that Steinle’s death was no less tragic because she was an adult when she was shot and killed. But punishing children, who had nothing to do with her death (or anyone else’s), does not seem like the kind of thing Jesus would have gotten behind. Furthermore, it’s the Trumpers who keep showing no compassion for the children.

And, frankly, Jeffress didn’t seem like he had a lot of concern for the immigrant children taken from their parents, either. In fact, he seemed to have more compassion for Trump than the children.

JEFFRESS: I’ve got to say this: I know this president. He is a compassionate man. I’ve been in the Oval Office with him and seen him agonize over the Dreamers. But he has also said, “I have to keep America safe. I will not compromise American security.” And again, I think we ought to thank God every day we have a president like that.

Watch Jeffress worship Trump below, from the June 19, 2018 Fox News @ Night.