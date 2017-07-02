Pastor Robert Jeffress and Fox anchor Laura Ingle didn’t even mention Donald Trump’s violent tweet about CNN in a discussion designed to paint him as a great Christian. But when the subject of the media did come up, Jeffress suggested they deserved whatever Trump dished out.

It’s absolutely astounding that anyone who considers himself a devout Christian would ever have supported a guy like Trump who has boasted about grabbing women by the p***y and is hardly a model of other virtues Jesus advocated. But during Jeffress' visit to Fox News today, Ingle played a clip of him addressing a crowd last night saying, “We thank God every day that he gave us a leader like President Trump.”

Apparently, Trump’s tweet today, in which he is shown “body-slamming” CNN, did nothing to change Jeffress’ love for the lying, p***y grabber-in-chief.

Ironically, the network that thought Kathy Griffin posing in a photograph with a fake severed Trump head was huge news now thinks that a video of the Oval Office occupant literally assaulting a bedrock of our democracy is such a nothingburger, they didn’t even bother to talk about it.

Apparently, shoving Christianity down everyone’s throats makes up for almost any other sin to Jeffress. He insisted that Trump “is certainly intent on protecting the religious freedoms of all Americans,” without any challenge from Ingles. But when was the last time you heard Trump show concern about anti-Semitism or Islamophobia since taking office? No, me neither.

“I think he realizes that evangelical Christians have certainly been marginalized,” Jeffress whined. This, despite the fact that Jeffress’ bio claims he’s the Senior Pastor of a 13,000-member church, says he has made “more than 2000 guest appearances on various radio and television programs,” hosts a daily radio program on over 900 stations, has authored 24 books and is an adjunct professor at Dallas Theological Seminary. He’s also a Fox News contributor. Some marginalization!

But, again, Ingle didn’t question a word.

But all that exposure is not enough for Jeffress. He praised Trump for questioning why we can’t pray at football games or in schools. “We have allowed secularists and liberals to pervert the First Amendment,” he said, showing just how much he loves his fellow Americans.

Ingle did ask Jeffress about Trump’s attack on the media, but only about comments he made last night, not the body-slamming Tweet of today.

Sure enough, Jeffress had no problem. Forget about that “turn the other cheek” business! Jeffress all but applauded Trump’s viciousness. He accused the media of being “meaner and meaner in their criticism” of Trump because he “is connecting directly with people.” Jeffress dismissed any and all criticism of Trump by saying, “I think the media can’t forgive him for it.”

I’m sure you won’t be surprised to know that Ingle again offered no challenge. Instead, she asked, “What more do you hope to hear from the president on religious freedom?”

Jeffress wants Trump to appoint conservative judges “who will interpret the law according to what the Constitution actually says, not by what liberals wish it said.”

In the infamous Access Hollywood video in which Trump boasts about grabbing women by the p***y, he says, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. … You can do anything.”

Apparently, when you’re willing to promote Christianity in the public square, Pastor Robert Jeffress will let him do anything, too.

Watch the Jeffress version of Christianity below, from the July 2, 2017 Fox Report Sunday.