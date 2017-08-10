Pastor Robert Jeffress continued his “Attack North Korea For Christ” TV tour by reiterating on Fox & Friends his claim that the Bible all but mandates Trump to “take out” North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. Fortunately, Father Jonathan Morris offered some serious pushback.

You may recall that Jeffress was shown on Special Report yesterday deliberately inflaming tensions by suggesting God would want Trump to take action against North Korea. Jeffress said, “The Bible gives President Trump the moral authority to use whatever force necessary, including assassination or even war to take out an evil doer like Kim Jong-un.”

Just in case Trump missed that actual news show, Jeffress repeated his war-mongering on Trump’s favorite morning show, Fox & Friends:

JEFFRESS: I wanted to clarify that I believe the Bible, especially Romans 13, does give President Trump moral authority to use whatever force necessary, including assassination or even war, to topple an evil dictator like Kim Jong-un. And I believe the Bible is very clear about that. And while President Trump prefers a diplomatic solution to this problem, he's been talking about diplomacy for 19 years with North Korea, he's also willing to do whatever it takes to keep America safe. And one thing I know about President Trump after being around him for the last two years is this: Unlike his predecessor, when President Donald Trump draws a red line, he's not going to erase it, move away from it, or back down from it. […] And we ought to thank God every day we have a courageous leader like President Trump in the White House.

Morris said he agrees with Jeffress on “so many things” but not this.

MORRIS: As soon as you take one particular Biblical passage and you use that as a justification for a very particular and complex political policy, and especially a military policy, I think you’re making a big mistake. […] What President Trump needs is real wisdom and advice and not a suggestion that he is justified in doing whatever he wants just because he has been given civil authority. And it’s very, very dangerous, in my opinion, to tell him or to tell any political leader, because you have the authority doesn’t somehow means that you don’t have the obligation to be very wise and to be very prudent in your decisions. War is always a total failure of the human family. It doesn’t mean that sometimes violence is not necessary to stop evil but as soon as you say you’re justified in doing whatever you want, I think we’ve made a big mistake.

Jeffress responded by attacking Christians who are not as hawkish as he is (despite never having put his own fanny on the line).

JEFFRESS: I do think that President Trump is seeking God’s wisdom on this. I have found him in the last two years to be a very measured leader. And I have great respect for my friend, Father Jonathan but I have to say this: I am glad that Americans did not listen to Christian pacifists during the Second World War, when Adolf Hitler was marching toward world domination, or today we’d all be speaking German and saying “Heil Hitler.”

Steve Doocy ended the debate by saying, without noting the irony, “Keep in mind it was George W. Bush, himself, when he was president, said many times that he looked to God for guidance whenever he sent American troops into harm’s way.”

And with all due respect to God and the clergy, we know that didn’t work out so well for either Bush, the troops or the country.

Watch chickenhawk Jeffress below, from the August 10, 2017 Fox & Friends.