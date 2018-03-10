Just a few hours before Donald Trump stumps for Republican Rick Saccone for Pennsylvania’s special election on Tuesday, Fox News did its part for the effort by giving Saccone seven minutes of friendly airtime to promote himself and knock opponent Conor Lamb without any inconvenient pushback from host David Asman.

Asman did mention that Lamb was not “returning our phone calls,” which suggested that the show had offered him airtime as well. Whether Lamb would have gotten the same friendly, unquestioning treatment is an open question.

For example, what Asman did not mention is that the race is so close, it has gone from “Leans Republican” to “Toss-up.” In a district that Trump won by 20 points.

“Let me just play out the media narrative,” Asman said, suggesting that Saccone’s troubles were a liberal-media concoction. “It’s that you’re up against the best the Democrats have. He’s a former Marine, he’s a tall, handsome, young guy, and game over. They even are suggesting that some Republicans are saying that as well.”

Then, Asman prodded Saccone to attack Lamb, saying, “Your response?”

Saccone called those “unnamed sources” that he doesn’t put any credence in. Then he seized on the offer to pounce on Lamb: “His resume is very thin, he’s a Marine and he’s tall.”

Asman giggled. He did not point out that Lamb is also a former federal prosecutor who served as Assistant U.S. Attorney from 2014-17. He did suggest that Republicans are downplaying Saccone’s chances in order to boost voter turnout.

Asman went on to call Trump’s upcoming rally for Saccone “a tremendous boost, particularly because he’s so good at these speeches in front of a crowd.”

Saccone began his campaign pitch: “My opponent loves to shine the shoes of the union leadership, but you know what, I’ll take the work boots of the rank and file members. … They know I bring back jobs. The other side, they support candidates that are for sanctuary cities, illegal aliens, open borders, taxing and regulation and business, driving them out of the state and out of the country, even.”

Later, Asman handed Saccone talking points. First, Asman cited Trump’s recent imposition of steel tariffs as something likely to help Saccone. Then the recent jobs numbers and tax cuts. “Tax cuts – at worst, they’re not hurting job growth. At best, they are responsible for the job growth. Nancy Pelosi first taunted the tax cuts … Do you think she and the Democratic Party are labeled with calling these tax cuts that seem to be so successful 'just crumbs?,” Asman "asked."

Saccone took the hint. “The Democratic party has always been against the taxpayers,” he said. “All the little sock puppets of Nancy Pelosi are leading [Lamb] around by the nose.” He also called former Vice President Joseph Biden, “the crazy uncle” that “every family has that doesn’t want to admit.”

In fact, Biden is way more popular than Trump. In December, Biden's approval rating, 57%, was 20 points higher than Trump’s. Asman didn’t mention that either.

Asman concluded by wishing Saccone “Best of luck.” He added, “Have fun tonight. I know the president puts on a fine party.”

Watch Asman try to help out Saccone below, from the March 10, 2018 Cavuto Live.