I apologize for skipping our Outrageous Fox Quote poll last week. I’ve been dealing with a foot injury that has required a lot of time and attention. But before you get out your tiny violins, take a look at this week’s poll and vote.

First of all, let’s have a round of raspberries for our last winner, Fox’s fake “psychology expert” Gina Loudon for her unintentionally hilarious claim, “My book actually uses science and real data and true psychological theory to explain why it is quite possible that this president is the most sound-minded person to ever occupy the White House.”

And now, for this week’s nominees. You’ll notice they’re heavy on quotes about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. That's because most of the big news last week was about an accusation by Christine Blasey Ford that he tried to rape her when they were in high school. Nothing brings out the Fox outrageousness like a conservative in trouble.

You’ll also notice that more than half the poll choices have Tucker Carlson's name on them. He was full of outrageousness last week but each night was slightly different. I thought all his quotes deserved to be highlighted and considered.

So without further ado, put on your thinking caps and start the judging!

Melissa Armo, suggesting it’s not fair to hold Kavanaugh responsible for sexually assaulting someone when he was in high school.

Who is going to want to serve our country and run for political office when they have to go through scrutiny about things that happened when they were far back as teenagers? … We’re not going to have anybody left. Nobody’s perfect.

Tucker Carlson, making Kavanaugh the victim of a phony war on men:

How do [Democrats] know for certain what happened 36 years ago? Well, because Brett Kavanaugh is a man, therefore he is guilty. All men are guilty, it’s the Y chromosome.

Sandra Smith, gushing over Donald Trump’s photo op visit to North Carolina after Hurricane Florence:

He’s helpin’ hand out lunches to some of the volunteers there! … The president felt this was incredibly necessary to go down and thank these volunteers for the hard work that they are doing.

Tucker Carlson, blaming Democrats for death threats to Ford:

Brett Kavanaugh. He’s also got a family and a career and a reputation. And all have been gravely damaged by these claims. Now Democrats could have helped clear this up weeks ago if they had asked Kavanaugh about Ford’s story as he sat before them for days in the U.S. Senate. That is what hearings are for. But they didn’t do that. Instead they hid what they knew in order to cause maximum political damage. In the process they overturned his life.

But they also overturned Christine Ford’s life. She had asked to remain anonymous. Democrats betrayed her and they dragged her into the public eye. Now Ford says she’s had to leave her home because of threats. Democrats in the Senate did that purely for partisan advantage. And you should keep that in mind the next time they lecture you about how much they care about women.

Tucker Carlson, feigning racial tolerance as he attacked Democrats for saying that Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are all white men:

The last thing that this country needs right now is more racial division. Democrats are pushing it anyway. They’re using allegations that have literally nothing to do with race at all. But splitting the country into tiny warring groups is useful to them. It helps them maintain their power and so they’re happy to do it. … Divide and conquer, whatever it takes.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on September 30, 2018.

May the worst quote win!



