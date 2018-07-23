Laura Ingraham’s likening kids in cages to kids in public schoolyards made her the deserving winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Check out this week’s candidates after the jump.

And the nominees are:

Retired four-star general Jack Keane:

I think [of] the four presidents that [Putin’s] dealt with, this is clearly the strongest.

(Note: Keane made that statement before Trump’s Helsinki press conference. Afterward, Keane slammed Trump’s performance)

Tucker Carlson, dismissing concerns about Russian interference in our democracy:

I mean, I don’t think Russia is our close friend or anything like that. I think of course they tried to interfere in our affairs. They have for a long time. Many countries do. Some more successfully than Russia, like Mexico, which is routinely interfering in our elections by packing our electorate. So those are all concerns.

Unofficial Trump attorney Joseph diGenova, reacting to former CIA Director Leon Panetta saying the Russians “have something on” Trump.

Leon Panetta should be ashamed of himself. After what he did in Beghazi… and now he says that he thinks the Russians may have something on the president to compromise him? Shame on Leon Panetta. May he rot in hell!

Anthony Scaramucci, spinning Trump’s Helsinki press conference:

I think what happened is [Trump’s] a gracious guy. He probably had a very tough meeting with him behind closed doors where he was letting him have it a little bit and when he got up to the podium, he wanted to be gracious and so he’s prone to do that.

And so, if he had calibrated – this is not his personality style but if he had calibrated three or four sound bites or three or four sentences, if he had said something like, “Hey, listen, I gotta go with my team on this. Your team’s telling you didn’t do it, my team’s telling me I did do it I mean that you guys did do it. And so listen, can’t do it again.” … Something like that, it would have been a lot easier.

He made a gamble. And let me tell you something: He’s traveling all over the world, he’s countless hours on aircraft, lots of intense meetings, you have to expect people to sometimes misstate things and so I’m very happy that he walked it back.

Cast your vote below! The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on July 29, 2018.

May the worst quote win!