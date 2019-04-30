Laura Ingraham’s demand for an undeserved apology after the Mueller report was released was not just outrageous but it was voted the most outrageous quote in our last poll. As usual, you can check out the full poll results here. But don’t forget to come back because we’ve got more where that came from, right after the jump.

This week’s nominees are:

Sean Hannity, responding to a Daily Beast report that Russia uses Hannity broadcasts for propaganda by lashing out at U.S. media, not Russia:

Also, maybe the Daily Beast should look at itself and the rest of the Fake News industrial complex in America, as they are no better than Russian propaganda outlets—perhaps even worse.

Rudy Giuliani, weaponizing the Mueller report and spinning baseless conspiracy theories:

If this can be done to the president of the United States, a frame-up like this, it can be done to any of us and believe me, this wasn’t by accident.

[…]

Something like this has all the markings of rogue counter-intelligence guys setting up Papadoupolos,setting up the meeting with Don Jr. Starting an investigation based on what Papadopoulos said is worthless … and they start this gigantic investigation, Comey starts it. Right after he finishes with Hillary and he takes the same people who investigated Hillary, who were in love with her… all those things have to be explored and more.

Rudy Giuliani, inadvertently revealing that Donald Trump’s excuse for not revealing his taxes, that he’s under IRS audit, is a lie.

The IRS has investigated his taxes. They exist to come after us if we don’t pay our taxes. We know they’re damn good and they’re confidential and they don’t leak. If they haven’t gone after him on taxes, for that six-year period, then there is nothing wrong with his taxes.

“Unbiased” Martha MacCallum immediately after playing a clip for Rush Limbaugh of Jared Kushner’s deceptive downplaying of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election:

Very interesting to hear from him today on that, and a lot of other things, Rush.

Tucker Carlson:

San Francisco is literally becoming unlivable by the day, even by the hour.

Cast your vote below. This poll will remain open until 11:59 PM May 5, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

