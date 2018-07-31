Tucker Carlson’s vile dismissal of Russia’s efforts to sabotage of our elections - because Mexico is worse - was the well-deserved winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote Poll. But just like Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, the outrageousness never stops coming from Fox, either.

We’ve got a bumper crop of candidates this week:

Iraq war hawk Ari Fleischer sounding like it’s déjà vu all over again:

But the more unstable we can help Iran to become, the better it is to actually secure peace if we can get rid of that theological regime one day, or if the Iranian people can get rid of it themselves.

Virginia Kruta relaying the supposed awfulness of an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rally:

I mean, they talk about things that everybody wants, especially, like, if you’re a parent. They talk about education for your kids, healthcare for your kids, the things that you want...

Tucker Carlson, with breaking news about why Hillary Clinton’s (as yet undeclared) third presidential run is in trouble:

[A] new obstacle has appeared, brand new obstacle, new pictures. They show Hillary Clinton enjoying a dinner with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in December 2016, after she lost the election. Now that we know that virtually everyone close to Weinstein knew what he was really like, you gotta wonder what did Hillary Clinton know?

Sean Hannity, having a bit of difficulty explaining his relationship with Michael Cohen:

I was not a client of his, although, I did ask him a legal question on—we used to talk, privately, and I - so—but we didn’t have a business relationship, and—just to be totally transparent.

Lou Dobbs, applauding a White House ban of a CNN reporter, despite FNC’s claim to “stand firmly” with CNN on the matter.

Anyway, all I have to say about that is it’s about time there were consequences for disrespectful behavior in the White House.

Laura Ingraham reacting to a conservative guest’s critical response to news that Donald Trump reportedly approved of his campaign’s meeting with Kremlin-connected Russians:

But Andy, Andy, Andy, hold on. Andy. As we talk about this, I think we forget Hillary Clinton paid for dirt that was assembled by the Russians in the form of the Steele dossier. So she actually went further than meeting with someone, her people paid for it. They got dirt and then it ended up making it all the way through the U.S. government. So it’s like a big deal.

Lower-third banner during a discussion about “weather girl” Yanet Garcia whose pro gamer boyfriend broke up with her in order to play more Call of Duty.

DUTY VS BOOTY

