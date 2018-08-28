Oh, do we have a tough poll for you this week! But before we get to quotes from Donald Trump, Maria Bartiromo, a FoxNews.com reader and others, let’s have some raspberries for Tucker Carlson. His claim that white supremacy is “incredibly rare” won last week’s Outrageous Quote poll. But have no fear, Carlson is on the ballot again, this week!

And now for this week’s candidates:

Maria Bartiromo, promoting bulletproof back-to-school clothes and backpacks for children:

Some of these things are quite fashion forward. … It’s heavier, but this looks like a very fashionable jacket. ... This is very wearable!

Mark Steyn, smearing an undocumented husband and wife after the husband was arrested by ICE while driving his wife to the hospital to give birth – and using them to suggest that “anchor babies” are taking over California.

This couple have been illegally in the United States for 12 years and they have five children. So, simply if you are playing the odds you’ve got roughly, whenever you pull them over you’ve got roughly a 50/50 chance of them being pregnant. That’s actually very demographically revealing of where California is headed. Two people who shouldn’t be in the country have nevertheless had five anchor babies in a country where the fertility rate is 1.75 children per couple. So actually this is California’s future and it is actually a snapshot of where this insane sentimentalization of public policy has got us. When they say she is living a nightmare, she is living a dream. She’s been here for 12 years, had five children at public expense, that your viewers, assuming for the sake of argument that there are any legitimate U.S. citizens and lawful residents remaining in the country, that your viewers have paid for. So that’s the nightmare she is living. She’s had five children at public expense, married to an illegal husband who apparently works for a company that makes bouncy castles for children’s parties and actually the only people who need bouncy castles for children’s parties are families like this one, which have had five anchor babies.

Charlie Hurt, spinning Trump’s attack on Omarosa in which he called her “that dog.”

I think “dog” is a compliment.

Greg Gutfeld, suggesting that the arrest of an undocumented immigrant for the murder of college student Mollie Tibbetts was a bigger deal than the guilty verdict of Paul Manafort and the guilty pleas of Michael Cohen:

I think that right now, Trump’s main argument has now just been backed up by a very ugly reality and I can’t see how that is – that when you stack that up against these other tax evasions and guilty pleas – for an average American, [the Tibbetts arrest] resonates and I think it’s gonna become a bigger deal as we get closer and closer – when we talk about this stuff, it’s actually – it’s a practical, real world issue. It’s not about these two men who most Americans, you know, know their names, maybe.

Donald Trump, revealing his contempt for the law and the U.S. justice system:

And one of the reasons I respect Paul Manafort so much is he went through that trial.



You know, they make up stories. People make up stories. This whole thing about flipping, they call it, I know all about flipping. For 30, 40 years I’ve been watching flippers. Everything’s wonderful, and then they get 10 years in jail, and they—they flip on whoever the next highest one is, or as high as you can go. It—it almost ought to be outlawed. It’s not fair, because if somebody’s going to give—spend five years, like Michael Cohen, or 10 years or 15 years in jail because of a taxicab industry, or because he defrauded some bank—the last two were the tiny ones. You know, campaign violations are considered not a big deal, frankly.



But if somebody defrauded a bank and he’s going to get 10 years in jail or 20 years in jail, but if you can say something bad about Donald Trump and you’ll go down to two years or three years—which is the deal he made—in all fairness to him, most people are going to do that. And I’ve seen it many times. I’ve had many friends involved in this stuff. It’s called flipping, and it almost ought to be illegal.

Tucker Carlson, promoting a white nationalist myth (later adopted by Donald Trump) as truth:

The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has begun ... seizing land from his own citizens without compensation because they are the wrong skin color.

“IndepTex60,” commenting on FoxNews.com about John McCain’s imminent death:

Glad the cancer is winning…………..he should have been killed long ago!

Jeanine Pirro:

The left has a track record of bowing to dictators but President Trump maintains a ‘peace through strength’ policy.

