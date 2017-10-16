Sorry, Mike Huckabee, your claim that Donald Trump is a rock star in Puerto Rico was not just ridiculous, it won our Most Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll last week. And we have a new quote from you that might make you a twofer after this week's poll. All the new nominees are after the jump.

And this week's nominees are:

Steve Bannon, attacking Sen. Bob Corker over his searing criticisms of Donald Trump:

“He happened to tell “The New York Times” exactly what he thought. It is totally unacceptable.”

Mike Huckabee:

“I think the president has a great relationship with Rex Tillerson.”

Corey Lewandowski, attacking Hillary Clinton for saying, “We have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office.”

“Well, sure, there was a sexual assaulter in the White House and who was called Bill Clinton. … That’s the sexual assaulter she should be talking about in the White House.”

Abby Huntsman:

“Has President Trump ever admitted to being a sexual assaulter?”

Howard Kurtz, defending Donald Trump’s attacks on the First Amendment:

"But maybe the president was not actually serious about TV licenses, this is his way of venting when he gets mad at the media."

Cast your vote below! Our poll will remain open until October 22, 2017, until just before midnight.