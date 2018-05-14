The outcome of this week’s poll may seem rather predictable but we’ve got some solid contenders in addition to the obvious one. But before we wade into the choices, let’s have a round of raspberries for last week’s winner, Kevin Jackson, for his offensive comments supporting Kanye West’s “slavery is a choice” remarks.

And now for this week’s nominees:

Jerry Boykin, applauding Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement:

“I think this is a sterling example of international leadership.”



Bill O’Reilly:

“I would love just to get my big hands around Jim Acosta’s neck.”

Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, praising torture:

“The fact is, is John McCain - it worked on John. That’s why they call him ‘Songbird John.’ The fact is those methods can work, and they are effective, as former Vice President Cheney said. And if we have to use them to save a million American lives, we will do whatever we have to.”



Pete Hegseth, complaining the New York Times did not report news it had reported two days previously:

“I looked for the ‘five ISIS leaders captured’ in the failing New York Times, and in the print edition today, I have not seen it yet.”

Tucker Carlson, discussing Michael Avenatti:

“So we invited the creepy porn lawyer onto this show. We called his office or what he said was his office. It may have been a booth at a Wendy’s in Passaic, maybe a White Castle, you never know. In any case he turned us down flat, Too bad. It would have been fun. Maybe when Jeff Zucker tires of him over at CNN he will reconsider our offer. That won’t be long.”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until May 20, 2018 at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!