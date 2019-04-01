Sean Hannity’s threat of retaliation against those behind the Russia investigation, even before Attorney General William Barr’s summary was released, was the big winner of our poll last week. I have a feeling the winner of this week’s poll is already a foregone conclusion. But it’s still worth checking out the competition.

This week’s nominees:

Sean Hannity interfering in the legal case against Michael Flynn, who has already plead guilty.

He needs to withdraw that guilty plea. I'll start a fund that he gets a lawyer. It's ridiculous.



Stuart Varney, responding to Trump tweeting that the media “truly are the Enemy of the People”:

That’s our president! Go get ‘em, sir. The media’s a disgrace.

Pastor Robert Jeffress, using the massacre of Muslims in New Zealand to stoke more hatred:

I think it is the height of hypocrisy for the media to cry these crocodile tears over the hatred and the divisiveness in our country when they’re the very ones stoking that hatred and divisiveness by their own blatant dishonesty.

Fox & Friends Banner:

Trump Cuts U.S. Aid To 3 Mexican Countries

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on April 7, 2019.

May the worst quote win!

