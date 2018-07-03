Not surprisingly, Corey Lewandowski’s “womp, womp” was the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll. But Ann Coulter’s claim that migrant children separated from their parents were “child actors” came in a close second. Check out this week’s poll after the jump.

This week's nominees are…

Jesse Watters:

I mean, I think Kirstjen [Nielsen, DHS secretary] is doing the right thing in the midst of this border situation by dining at a Mexican restaurant.

Jesse Watters, commenting about a DOJ employee who was one of several protesters confronting DHS Secretary Nielsen at a Mexican restaurant about the Trump administration’s immigration policies:

I think Kirstjen should have taken her margarita and tossed it in the face of that Justice Department employee.

Maria Bartiromo:

I’ve never heard the president promote violence. I’ve never heard the president promote violence.

Sean Hannity, reacting to the shooting at the newsroom of the Capital Gazette by blaming Maxine Waters and Barack Obama:

I've been saying now for days that something horrible was going to happen because of the rhetoric. Really [Rep.] Maxine [Waters]? You want people to create -- "call your friends, get in their faces," and Obama said that, too. "Get in their faces, call them out, call your friends, get protesters, follow them into restaurants and shopping malls," and wherever else she said.

Mercedes Schlapp’s response to being asked if Trump will bring up election interference at his summit with Vladimir Putin:

Well, I think you're gonna see that the president is going to talk about a range of issues including Syria, Iran as well as North Korea. I think that you're gonna see that again, the president is going to bring up a variety of issues with President Putin. This is an opportunity for constructive and cooperative engagement with Russia. As we know, when the United States and Russia are working together and getting along, it's good for the world and it's good for peace.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until July 8, 2018, at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!