After a holiday hiatus, our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll has returned. Before we get to our first 2019 contenders, let’s give a round of raspberries to Fox legal analyst Gregg Jarrett for his “winning” quote that expressed his desire to see the entire Department of Justice disassembled. You can view the full results of our last poll here.

And now, the first nominees of 2019 are:

FoxNews.com, with an unexpected description of Donald Trump's prime time address:

Tucker Carlson, attacking African Americans who mistakenly thought the shooting death of a 7-year-old African American girl was a hate crime:

These people are so irresponsible, it’s unbelievable.

Multimillionaire Sean Hannity diminishing the stress and suffering of government workers going without a paycheck or anyone affected by the loss of services:

I know it is inconvenient for those furloughed employees. I acknowledge and I can sympathize with them. I know their checks are going to be delayed in some cases and – but it’s a partial government shutdown. Essential services are up and running. And that constitutes what, two-thirds to seventy percent of the government stays open.

… And I do want these people that have been furloughed to get back money, etcetera …

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy:

Senator Schumer decided to have a shutdown.

Donald Trump, responding to the question, “Are you now, or have you ever worked for Russia, Mr. President?”

I think it’s the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked. I think it’s the most insulting article I’ve ever had written and if you read the article, you’d see that they found absolutely nothing, but the headline of that article, it’s called the failing “New York Times” for a reason. They’ve gotten me wrong for three years. They’ve actually gotten me wrong for many years before that.

But you look at what’s going on, you know, I fired James Comey, I call him lying James Comey because he was a terrible liar and he did a terrible job as the FBI Director. Look at what happened with Hillary Clinton and the e-mails and the Hillary Clinton investigation. One of the biggest screw-ups that anybody’s ever seen as an investigation.

And what happened after I fired him, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok his lover, Lisa Page, they did it and you know, they’re all gone. Most of those people, many, many people from the top ranks of the FBI, they’ve all been fired or they had to leave and they are all gone.

This is what they were talking about and obviously, nothing was found and I can tell you this, if you ask the folks in Russia, I’ve been tougher on Russia than anybody else, any other - probably any other President period. But certainly the last three or four Presidents, modern-day Presidents, nobody’s been as tough as I have from any standpoint including the fact that we’re doing oil like we’ve never done it. We’re setting records in our country with oil and exporting oil and many other things.

So which is obviously not great for them because that’s what they - that’s where they their money for the most part, but many other things, so I think it was a great insult and the New York Times is a disaster as a paper. It’s a very horrible thing they said and they’ve gone so far than people that were necessary believers are now big believers because they said that was a step too far. They really are a disaster of a newspaper.

