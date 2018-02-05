Who made the most outrageous comment on Fox last week? Our current poll has eight "outstanding" candidates for that distinction. Check 'em out!

Brian Kilmeade, whining about Hillary Clinton reading “Fire and Fury” at the Grammy Awards:

“Basically, it would have been more interesting if she had picked up a copy of Shattered and read that out loud or Clinton Cash. That would have been a little bit more compelling. But to sit there and give that book, which has basically been proven to be a lot of crap and a lot of trash – to pick that book up like it’s the Bible and read from it, it’s ridiculous!”

Paul Ryan, gratuitously promoting the Trump Hotel on Fox & Friends:

“This is the coolest view in town because we’re up here on top of Capitol Hill. And you basically can see everything from here. And see, the Washington Monument’s the tallest thing. But see the second tallest structure here in Washington, that tower? You know what that is? … That’s the Trump Hotel. When I brought the president and the first lady out here to show them the view, he said, ‘Hey, that’s my hotel.’ It was pretty cool."

Tomi Lahren, ranting about Rep. Joseph Kennedy’s Democratic response to the State of the Union (which she later deleted and apologized for):

“If you haven’t yet had the displeasure of watching that little limp dick’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union, I suggest you take some Pepto-Bismol or some Midol or whatever you need to do to get through it because it was pathetic and it was embarrassing. Oh. My. God.”

Tucker Carlson, attacking Democrats who didn’t applaud or stand during some of Trump’s State of the Union remarks:

“So what is going on here? Well, obviously, they’re giving Trump the finger. Bad manners are now a form of resistance. But what if it’s more than that? What if Democrats actually don’t like those things any more? What if praising our veterans or a flag really does enrage the modern left?”

Lynette Hardaway, aka “Diamond”, attacking Democrats who didn’t stand during Trump’s State of the Union.

“That’s what these Democratic lawmakers do, they sit down on the American people. Here we have a president that wants to stand for all Americans and you have these Democratic lawmakers saying they want to sit down on us.”

Geraldo Rivera:

"Nixon never would have been forced to resign if you existed in your current state back in 1972, ‘73, ‘74. … [I]t’s too bad for—It’s too bad for Nixon, because nobody like you existed then. I say that because I believe that our prime responsibility now is to unshackle the 45th president of the United States."

Howard Kurtz:

“I think Breitbart has really evolved and matured into a site that I go to every day. It doesn’t mean I agree with everything on it, but I feel like there are a lot of things there I want to read, and I think it’s very open about its opinions and points of view in a way that people can judge for themselves what to take of it.”

Ben Stein, discussing the so-called Nunes memo:

“The Democrats will do anything to keep the truth from coming out. The truth is that there has been a conspiracy so immense it defies imagination, a conspiracy so immense against the truth, a conspiracy against the Republican Party and against the people that elected Donald Trump. This has been a conspiracy to actually reverse the results of the election and it has been almost an attempted coup d’état.”

While you’re mulling over your choices, give a raspberry to Todd Starnes. His call for Trump to arrest Dreamers at the State of the Union didn't work out. And it made him last week’s winner of our Outrageous Quote of the Week poll. Sad!

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until February 11, 2018 at 11:59 PM ET.