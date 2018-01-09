Paula White’s effusive praise for Donald Trump’s “vitally important” use of the phrase “Merry Christmas” was the fitting winner of our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll that closed out 2017. But with the new year comes new Fox outrageousness. You’ll see what I mean after the jump.

This week’s nominees are:

Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan, threatening sanctuary city officials in the wake of California becoming a sanctuary state:

“This isn’t the America I grew up in. We gotta take these sanctuary cities on, we gotta take them to court and we gotta start charging some of these politicians with crimes.”

Kevin Battle, reporting on a South Carolina monument to black Confederate soldiers… who never existed:

“Well, the new year brings a new wrinkle in recognizing the history of the Civil War. Lawmakers in South Carolina want to erect a new monument at the State House to honor some state residents who were never recognized for their service to the Confederacy, but this monument is unlike the others and would honor African-American Confederate soldiers. One supporter says any black person who served in the Confederacy should be recognized. One opponent says the monument would only work if it also honors blacks who served in the Union as well. Let the discussion and the history lessons begin.”

Greg Gutfeld suggesting “There’s nothing to see here” in the revelations in Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

“So it’s news that it’s chaos and dysfunctional when non-politicians actually move into a political realm. Isn’t that what this is all about? This guy is there witnessing the end – cronies out and, essentially, you in. These are people that have not governed, who are just like the people who kind of vote – you can say yeah, he’s a billionaire, but he’s kind of like your uncle. So your uncle just became president. I challenge, that each one of us, if we became president … we would have had a similar experience. And so I think the book’s message … [is] this is not about a perfect White House, it’s about a human White House. These are not beautiful people from Davos or Aspen or Harvard. These are people who can barely shave. … These are people ignorant of politics but savvy of the street. You put street fighters in there from Queens and elsewhere and the Democrats have to be consistent about this because they nominated a neophyte over Hillary Clinton, remember? They did it first with Obama and they won! So this was just the pendulum.”

David Bossie pushing back on concerns that Donald Trump is unfit for office, as per revelations in “Fire and Fury.”

“This president is unbelievably qualified.”

Pastor Robert Jeffress, suggesting that evangelicals who don’t support Trump don’t take the Bible seriously.

“I will admit there is a divide going on among evangelicals. President Trump didn’t cause the divide, but he has exposed it. It’s been a growing divide, Janet, between evangelicals who take the Bible seriously and those who don’t. I call them the “evangelical elite”—the “Christianity of the day” crowd. And here’s where it comes down to — think about this. President Trump is the most pro-life, pro-religious liberty, pro-Israel president in history. So why do we have this resistance among the evangelical elite while the mass of evangelicals in the pews support him? And what it comes down to is the evangelical elite really don’t embrace these values.”

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until January 14, 2018, 11:59 PM ET.