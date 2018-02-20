John Moody’s jaw-dropping complaints about diversity on 2018 Team USA was the runaway winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote Poll. Remember: Moody is not just some pundit but the executive vice president of Fox News. To see this week’s outrageous apples that don’t fall far from the tree, click through after the jump.

Newt Gingrich, undermining testimony by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and the other top intelligence officials that was unanimous and unequivocal about Russia’s meddling in our election processes:

“Look, I believe this is the clearest example we have had of, excuse me, the danger of a deep state. Here you have bureaucrats out of control with the power of the government, threatening, I think to undermine the entire process, including blocking, excuse me, blocking Trump from being President and protecting Hillary and it’s only an accident. I mean, let’s not kid ourselves. Very small number of people in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania changed history or we would have learned nothing about this.”

Tomi Lahren:

“Can the Left let the families grieve for even 24 hours before they push their anti-gun and anti-gunowner agenda? My goodness. This isn’t about a gun it’s about another lunatic.”

Tucker Carlson:

“The calls you are hearing today for gun control have nothing to do with protecting Americans from violence. What you’re witnessing is a kind of class war. The left hates rural America, red America, gun-owning America, the America that elected Donald Trump. They hate them. Progressives are still in charge of most of the major institutions in this country and they despise the autonomy of an armed population. They want collective punishment for the sins of a few. They seek to obliterate our core constitutional right rather than trying to mitigate its downsides. They call it gun control, but it’s not. It’s people control. For the left, voters who can’t be controlled can’t be trusted.”

Jason Chaffetz, blaming President Obama after the DOJ announced indictments against 13 Russians for interfering in our election:

“I think a lot of people that were very concerned, even at a small level, that this was happening. [Republican House Intelligence Chairman] Devin Nunes has been talking about this for a couple of years. President Obama kind of pooh-poohed the idea that anybody could even interfere, but I think clearly there was — the more we’ve learned, particularly after the election, that yes, there were people that were improperly trying to manipulate the election, even if they weren’t successful.”

Trish Regan, blaming the Russia investigation for the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida:

“Isn’t [FBI Director Christopher Wray] accountable for the organization, itself? Or maybe this is perhaps blame that should still be put on Comey and this was Comey’s FBI. I mean, I just look at it and say, 'Look, they’re so busy focusing on that Russian dossier and they’re not actually doing what they need to do...'”

Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, discussing the Russia indictments:

“What the Russians were trying to do, as outlined by Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, was create chaos in the American election system. And I’ll just say this: There are two groups that have created chaos more than the Russians and that’s the Democrats and the mainstream media who continue to push this lie on the American people for more than a year and, quite frankly, Americans should be outraged by that.”

