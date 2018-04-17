Congratulations to Kayleigh McEnany. Her claim that Donald Trump will “go down as one of the greatest presidents, if not the greatest in modern history” slaughtered the competition in last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote poll. But there's never an end to Fox outrageousness so check out the entries in this week’s poll.

And the nominees are:

Katie Hopkins:

“Frankly, if little Sadiq Khan could take off his ballet shoes and his tutu and stop dancing around the issue and addressed the problem head-on - we have a problem with black gangs in London.”



Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, attacking TheGrio, which reportedly received 2.21 million visitors in the last six months, for calling Diamond and Silk “Fox News puppets” and “viral court jesters” who have “made a name for themselves dancing for” Donald Trump and his administration:

“Well, you have to understand that that publication is just an envious publication. It’s a very small, minute publication. … And they’re just trying to use us as clickbait because they know nobody ever reads their stuff.”

Ainsley Earhardt, insisting she hardly thinks of Donald Trump when cohosting Fox & Friends:

“I guess in the back of my mind I occasionally think he could be watching. … But it doesn’t affect anything that I say, my opinions or how I report the news.”

Ainsley Earhardt:

“If the president, and France, and the UK decide to strike Syria, don’t you think that story would be a bigger story than Comey’s book that’s released on Tuesday?”

Sean Hannity:

“If Comey thinks Trump is a mob boss, he is in his eyes, well, let’s talk about a family responsible for actual crimes. We’ll call it the head of the notorious political cabal, of course, Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Clinton crime family.”

Jeanine Pirro, on Jim Comey:

“Truth, lies and leadership? Really? Talk about an oxymoron, Jim. You’re the ultimate liar.

[…]

You say the president is unethical while you turned a well-respected agency into a haven of organized criminal conspirators at the top echelon. Your book, Jim, isn’t about leadership, it’s about butt kissing. “

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until Sunday, April 22, 2018, at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!