While you’re warming up your brain cells, let’s take a brief detour to honor last week’s winner, Pastor Robert Jeffress. His use of the New Zealand massacre to stoke hatred and division in this country beat out what I thought would be the obvious winner, Fox’s banner about Trump cutting aid to “3 Mexican countries.” Check out last week’s full poll results here. Then make sure to come back to vote on this week’s candidates. Jeffress is back in the mix again.

Pastor Robert Jeffress:

Let's admit the death penalty is sometimes inequitably and even mistakenly applied. We know that and we ought to do everything we can to prevent that. But I remind people, the greatest example of an innocent person being executed was Jesus Christ himself. He was totally innocent, and yet in spite of that, the New Testament never calls for an end to the death penalty. Instead, Paul said in Romans 13, God has given government the power of the sword, the ability to execute in order to bring punishment against those who do evil.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, blaming Democrats for Donald Trump’s failure to replace Obamacare:

Certainly, the president wants to be the party of health care. It’s an important issue and it’s one that he wants to see us address. He’d love to be able to address it now. But we know that Democrats are controlled by the far, radical left-wing of their party and they are a total contrast to what we need and what the president wants to see happen when it comes to health care. They want to see this Medicare-for-all, government takeover of healthcare. And the president wants to see healthcare returned to the power of the patient. He wants the people that are receiving the care to get to make decisions about it. They want the individuals to control their own decisions about their healthcare while the radical left want the government to tell you what you can and can’t do. What doctor you can and can’t see and what procedures you can and can’t have. That’s unacceptable to this president. It should be unacceptable to every single American.

[…]

But we know that Democrats aren’t serious about getting anything done.

Sean Hannity successfully urging George Papodoupolos and others not to testify before the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee:

Let me tell you something -- and they -- let them hold you in contempt.

[...]

By the way, I would recommend anyone else that testifies, tell them "No way. I'm pleading the fifth."

Tucker Carlson:

Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieve absolute power in this country. Apologetic, bespectacled and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it.

[…]

He looks like Ellen, kind of a fusion show.

Tucker Carlson, to Mexico’s Guanajuato secretary of migration:

So but why isn't the Mexican government stopping migrants from Central America before they get to the United States? Instead, Mexico is encouraging them to come here. That's not the behavior of an ally. They're not welcome, they're not here legally. We have a process by which people can come legally - they're not going through that process. So that's an act of hostility and you can lie about it all you want, but we all know what it is. Why are we paying you money?

[…]

Mexico is a hostile power that is seeking to undermine our country and sovereignty.

“Diamond and Silk,” “explaining” climate change:

“DIAMOND” LYNETTE HARDAWAY [AOC’s] Green New Deal is a green new scam that we must stay away from. Now, I know that she's worried about climate change, but she need to talk to Mother Nature.

“SILK” ROCHELLE RICHARDSON: That's right.

HARDAWAY: Because with the Earth rotating at 1,000 miles per hour, OK, 365 days of the year, we subject to feel climate changing a little bit. But not to the tune where we have to dismantle everything and start the Earth back over again. It's a absolutely no for us.

Ginny Ehrhart on Georgia’s anti-abortion bill so extreme it has sparked calls for a Hollywood boycott:

[The bill] balances the rights and interests of the mother with the rights of that unborn child.

Charles Payne, likening New York’s “congestion pricing” (which would impose a charge on private vehicles below 60th Street in Manhattan) to slavery:

Who would have ever thought we’d have to actually kinda sneak into work, right? Like an Underground Railroad, just to get to work.

