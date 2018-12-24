It’s Christmas Eve and I just took a little tasty-poo of my famous and very potent eggnog that my family and I will be enjoying more thoroughly tomorrow. And now that I’m very slightly buzzed, what better time to review the week of Fox News outrageousness and vote in our latest poll?

But first, let’s recognize our poll winner from last week. Nosing out Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen by only two votes, host Harris Faulkner’s blind adoration of Donald Trump’s enthusiasm and work ethic (invisible to everyone else) won her a well-deserved place in our Winner’s Hall of Shame. Check out the complete poll and results here.

And now for our Christmas contenders:

Grinchy Kat Timpf, reacting to the ruling by a federal judge that Obamacare is unconstitutional:

So I think that this is exciting news, even though I don’t know ultimately if it will end up being struck down or if it even will make it to the Supreme Court.

Fox Host David Asman, apparently brainwashed by the evil progressives:

Happy holidays.

Tammy Bruce, proving her ignorance of the U.S. Constitution or something:

This is a president who actually can’t be controlled in that he can’t be stopped from getting things done, and this is I think his primary threat. What we do know, of course, is, is that what we’ve seen in the last two years is the Democrats became a party of bullies, chasing around the GOP women, harassing people in public.

[…]

The president—this is I think in some ways what the founders wanted, a man of action or person of action in the White House to move Congress into getting things done.

Gregg Jarrett, a Fox News “legal analyst” and extremist:

I’m not a fan of the Department of Justice, so I would disassemble the Department of Justice.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until December 30, 2018, 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!

And now, Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.

(Privacy note: A cookie called “PD_poll_10198675” is set after a user votes)