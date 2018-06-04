After a holiday week off, our Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll is back and as outrageous as ever. Check out our latest crop of contenders weighing in on Roseanne Barr, the separation of immigrant children from their parents, Trey Gowdy defending the FBI and the evergreen bedrock of Fox News punditry: demonization of Democrats.

Before you start thinking about this week’s nominees, let’s have a round of raspberries for our previous winner, Jeanine Pirro. Her “winning” remark called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “the most dangerous man in America.”

And now, without further ado, here are this week’s candidates. In what may be an Outrageous Fox Quote Poll first, I have combined two speakers into one entry as they are virtually inseparable.

Harris Faulkner, commenting on Roseanne Barr’s now-infamous, racist tweet:

“I don’t understand it to be anything other than free speech. She’s saying, and it is extremely offensive, but it is just that.”

Jesse Watters, defending the Trump administration separating immigrant children from their parents:

“The reason they do this, the reason they have the policy to separate children and families is to discourage human trafficking, to discourage families from taking kids across a treacherous, hot, dangerous southern border trip, and they want to discourage dangerous and illegal immigration. …

[…]

Some would say it’s a more humane policy to do that. That’s the argument.”

Sean Hannity and Joseph diGenova attacking Trey Gowdy after he dared to defend the FBI against Donald Trump’s “spygate” conspiracy theory:

HANNITY: Shame on Trey Gowdy.

DIGENOVA: Oh, please, don’t even bring up Trey Gowdy tonight. That idiotic comment that he made last night and this morning about everything was done by the book - this is ludicrous. This was a false narrative created by the FBI and the CIA to plant intelligence overseas with Americans, who were then feeding it back to the United States in emails and phone calls, and the FBI took that information and used it to get a false narrative in front of the FISA courts to get warrants.

This is disgraceful. I - you know what, when Trey Gowdy was briefed the other day, they did not get to see one single document, how can you possibly say the things that he has said in the last 24 hours without seeing any documents? This is ludicrous.

“Diamond” Lynette Hardaway, claiming insight into Roseanne Barr’s character without indicating they have ever met.

“Roseanne, let me just say, she is not a racist. …“She made bad judgments when she tweeted out something that was a little off the cuff, and she apologized for it.”

Dinesh D’Souza:

“To me the [Democratic] party is in many respects rotten to the core. And what’s really holding it up is not the Democratic Party itself, by its own weight it would collapse. But it’s sustained by a kind of outside alliance involving people in academia, the left in the media, and the left in the entertainment industry. The left controls these three megaphones of our culture and they can put out a huge amount of big lies and disinformation as long as that continues. So they’re what’s holding up the Democratic Party right now. They’re the cover up artists for this party.”



Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on June 10, 2018.

May the worst quote win!