Donald Trump probably needed no help from the Russians last week when he handily won our most recent Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll with his claim to have been “treated worse than Lincoln.” But, as usual, there’s a new crop of Fox outrageousness to review, consider and vote on after the jump.

This week’s nominees are:

Tezlyn Figaro, in a discussion about Biden accuser Tara Reade, likening her to slain jogger Ahmaud Arbery:

Ahmaud Arbery was just shot down in Georgia and did not have an opportunity to talk about whether he was innocent or not, so this pick and choose #metoo, one minute I believe it, the next minute I don’t, I’m just really over it, and it once again shows the hypocrisy within both parties, to be quite honest with you.

Laura Ingraham, describing Joe Biden, in the middle of a pandemic:

[a] rarely seen endangered bird on its way to extinction.

Tucker Carlson, describing MSNBC host Joy Reid:

[A]n open race hater who spins lunatic conspiracy theories about plots against citizens based on their skin color.

Eric Trump, playing a pandemic expert on TV:

[Democrats] think they are taking away Donald Trump's greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time, right?

So, they will - and you watch, they'll milk it every single day between now and November third. And guess what? After November third coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear, and everybody will be able to re-open.

Maria Bartiromo, interviewing Trump:

Mr. President, this is toward the end of your first term as president, and this entire term has been dominated by resistance. You've gotten so much done, tax legislation -- I mean, international things -- so much done. And yet FBI takedown effort, pushback on all of your supreme court judges, a complete drama around Brett Kavanaugh. The Democrats in Congress attacking your call with the Ukraine leader, then an impeachment trial – […] And you keep -- I've never seen anybody who can take a punch and get right back up and keep punching. I mean, where does this resilience come from, that you keep getting things done in the face of all of this?

