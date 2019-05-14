“Congratulations” to Eric Trump. His claim that “Obamacare was singlehandedly the worst thing that’s ever happened to health care in the nation” won our previous Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. You can check out the full results here. But do come back to vote in this week’s poll because we've got lots more outrageousness for your consideration.

This week’s nominees are:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “explaining” why Donald Trump did not bring up Russian meddling in our election during his 90-minute phone call with Vladimir Putin:

I talk to leaders all the time. We cover a broad range of subjects. Sometimes conversations just aren't long enough to cover every issue that might be brought up.

Brian Kilmeade, spinning a New York Times report about Trump’s enormous business losses as part of his success:

As if you buy something and it doesn't pan out right away, or ever, you're a loser. No, you take shots. You have an opportunity to do things. That's the way he lived. The reason why we all knew Donald Trump's name is for 30 years, that's what he did. He bought towers, hotels, golf courses. He did it in other countries. What do people not understand about that he's a little bit different than most people?

Josh Holmes, discussing Trump’s Florida rally in which he joked about an attendee’s cry to “shoot ‘em” as a solution to immigration.

[N]obody does it better than President Trump, you know? It starts with the nicknames, but he also just keeps it light. I mean, these have got to be the first entertaining rallies in the history of politics. I mean, mostly these things are pretty dry and it’s all about speaking to the partisans. But I think most people can watch this and be entertained one way or another.

Rep. Jim Jordan, betraying his own branch of government by urging Donald Trump Jr. to thumb his nose at a subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee:

I would encourage him not to come.

Correspondent Griff Jenkins, moonlighting as a Fox & Friends host and admiring Trump’s schoolyard smear of Pete Buttigieg as “Alfred E. Neuman.”

I love, by the way, that now, in modern politics, a campaign is judged by what President Trump has nicknamed you … You’ve arrived, once you’ve got a nickname.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on May 19, 2019

May the worst quote win!

