Lou Dobbs' claim that Trump is the “strongest individual to serve in the Oval Office in my lifetime” was the big winner in last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll. But have no fear… we’ve got some humdingers of outrageousness for you to ponder this week.

And the nominees are…

Sean Hannity, trying to get Bill O’Reilly to blame Barack Obama for the NFL players' protests during the national anthem:

“How much of this is related? I played [a clip of] President Obama. He rushed to judgment when it came to Baltimore and Freddie Gray and it never happened, ‘Hands up, don’t shoot.’ And Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman. […] [Obama] rushed to judgment. That narrative – people believe “hands up, don’t shoot” happened.”

Bill O’Reilly, whitesplaining his idea about why the NFL players are protesting:

“The far-left agents, and I think they’re evil, want to destroy the Constitution in the sense that they want it all changed. […] They don’t want capitalism, they don’t want the Electoral College, they don’t want white people, generally, calling the shots. So they have to mobilize minority Americans to be angry.”

Rush Limbaugh whitesplaining about the cause of the NFL protests:

"I do believe that the left wants to cause great damage to the NFL. What does the NFL stand for? Masculinity, strength, toughness. So, what are they doing to it? You go to college campuses now and you’ll find classes on how to take masculinity out of men. It’s actually happening. There are studies and courses in college that do this. It’s patriotic, you’ve got the flag, you’ve got the anthem, you’ve got uniformed military personnel, all the things that the left wants to erase from this country. They don’t like displays of patriotism, strength, rugged individualism, and that’s why the players are being used here. They think it’s about police brutality, they think it’s about righting social wrongs and so forth. This is an attack on the NFL as an institution for shaking it down and lowering its profile and impact on American culture. We’re in the midst of a culture war. Everybody knows it. The left is doing everything it can to erase elements of our country’s founding, the traditions and institutions and they don’t stop. … They’re not going to let go of this.”

Pastor Robert Jeffress on the NFL protests:

“I think what these players are doing is absolutely wrong. These players ought to be thanking God that they live in a country where they’re not only free to earn millions of dollars every year, but they’re also free from the worry of being shot in the head for taking a knee like they would be with the were in North Korea. And I think tens of millions of Americans agree with President Trump when he says they ought to be called out for this. I know this president. President Trump is not a racist. For President Trump, this is not about race, it’s about respect of country.”

And in case you’re sick of NFL quotes…

"Objective anchor" Harris Faulkner:

“Why doesn’t this attorney general step up and do what he can do in terms of prosecuting Hillary Clinton?”

Abby Huntsman, defending Donald Trump’s excuse for inadequate relief in Puerto Rico (“This is an island surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water.”)

"It all makes sense. I mean the way he worded it, it makes total sense."

Good luck trying to decide which one of those was the most outrageous! But when you make up your mind, please cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until October 8, 2017, just before midnight.

May the worst quote win!