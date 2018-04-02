Jeanine Pirro’s adoration of Donald Trump as the “hardest working guy who has ever been in the White House” was the deserving winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll. Who will win this week’s poll? It’s up to you, our readers, to make that determination.

This week’s candidates are:

Tucker Carlson, complaining about an editorial advocating gun control by a man in his 20s who has been covering mass shootings for Vox since 2014:

"This is the problem with letting children write news stories. The articles tend to be dumb, and intentionally or not, they tend to be inaccurate and dishonest. Worst of all, they tend to reinforce the fantasy that complex problems have simple solutions, because that’s what most children believe. In real life, nothing is simple."

Laura Ingraham’s semi-apology to Parkland student David Hogg after mocking him for getting rejected by colleges:

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David...(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

... immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Jason Benham, suggesting that he and his brother are merely carrying out God’s will with their anti-gay stance:

“[We] simply line up with the judge who is God and when God says that, ‘Here are certain behaviors that you need to live within,’…all we say is let’s agree with him.”

[…]

God’s blessings are found within God’s boundaries. So David and I have talked about the boundaries that we all need to live inside of in order to experience God’s blessings.”

Sean Hannity, obsessing over James Comey’s book tour that does not include a stop on the Hannity show – and then suggesting it’s Comey’s patriotic obligation to come on his show:

"Without a doubt, James Comey in all honesty, he is the most arrogant, egotistical, self-righteous individual I’ve ever seen in the public’s eye. He’s going to fit right in with all these leftist hypocritical friends of his in Hollywood and I have no doubt that his big audition will be very well received by every liberal in the country.

And according to a new report from the Hollywood Reporter, well, Comey he might just get his chance. Comey is now considering offers to make his memoir into a movie or a TV-based film. And with all of that said I hope James Comey proved me wrong. James Comey, you are invited I will give you a full hour on this show. I will give you three full hours on 570 radio stations, the best stations in America. America deserves answers. Jim, it’s time to answer the call."

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

May the worst quote win!