Dinesh D’Souza’s hideous attack on his fellow Americans who happen to be Democrats was the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Check out our current contenders for this week’s poll after the jump.

Rep. Andy Biggs, “forgetting” that the Mueller investigation has gotten indictments or guilty pleas from at least 19 people and three companies:

Well, I think Robert Mueller and his team are so entrenched. They’ve spent so much money they’ve got to produce a result of some kind. There’s nothing there, otherwise we would have heard about it.

Pastor Robert Jeffress crediting Donald Trump for a Supreme Court decision siding with a Colorado baker who fought for six years to deny a wedding cake to a same-sex couple:

I believe President Trump’s faith-friendly attitude has created an atmosphere in America that is conducive of the kind of ruling we saw in the Supreme Court yesterday.

Sean Hannity “just kidding” as he suggested witnesses should destroy evidence in the Russia investigation:

Now, maybe Mueller’s witnesses - I don’t know, if I advised them to follow Hillary Clinton’s lead: delete all your emails and then acid wash the emails and the hard drives on the phones. Then take your phones and bash ‘em with a hammer into little, itsy-bitsy pieces, use bleach bit, remove the SIM cards, and then take the pieces and hand it over to Robert Mueller, and say, “Hillary Rodham Clinton, this is equal justice under the law.”

[…]

Mueller wants everyone’s cell phones. My advice to them, not really, kidding, bad advice - would be, follow Hillary’s, you know, lead.

Rochelle “Silk” Richardson:

Imagine, just for one moment, imagine if LeBron James would stop shooting off at his mouth and did the same thing [as Kim Kardashian]. Just simply imagine if the NFL players would stop kneeling at the flag and do the same thing. What LeBron James and a lot of these others are teaching men, especially our young black men, is how to be cowards.

Tucker Carlson, attacking those who criticized Rudy Giuliani’s slut-shaming of Stormy Daniels:

I can’t help but notice the impulse on the left is always to elevate and celebrate anything that is repulsive, degrading, bad for you, anything that is low and ugly, they deify.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until 11:59 PM ET on June 17, 2018.

May the worst quote win!



